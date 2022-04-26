Mira Rajput will steal your heart with her bright smile and glam look in printed blouse and skirt: See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, often delights fans by posting pictures and videos on social media. Whether the young mother of two is stepping out in the city with her kids or grabbing dinner with her husband on date night, Mira's voguish wardrobe collection always turns heads. The 27-year-old, known for championing homegrown labels, never fails to make a mark with her sartorial sense. Even her latest look for attending an event in Kolkata is causing quite the buzz online. Mira wore a quirky printed blouse and skirt set for the occasion. Her glam look and bright smile will steal your heart.

On Monday, Mira Rajput posted pictures of her printed black look for attending the Kolkata event and captioned it, "Swipe to get real." Celebrity stylist Devki B styled Mira's look which is from the shelves of the clothing label Studio Moonray. Scroll ahead to check out Mira's pictures. (Also Read: Mira Rajput shows how to 'wear pants but make it sexy' in sheer pants and blazer)

Mira upped the ante for the occasion with her minimalistic look in the all-black ensemble doused with quirky elements. She wore a checkered printed top worn with a cotton twill sleeveless cropped blouse and a skirt. The contrasting prints on all three pieces elevated the alluring look.

The blouse comes in indigo blue and light blue check patterns with long sleeves. Mira wore it under the black sleeveless blouse featuring a round bandhgala neckline, button-up front, bodycon silhouette, cinched detail on the waist, contrast stitching and moon-drop cutouts.

Mira Rajput wears a minimalistic and quirky ensemble for attending an event. (Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Mira rounded it off with a black flowy skirt featuring a midi length, contrast white piping in vertical lines and neat pleats for a seamless fall.

The 27-year-old mom chose side-parted open tresses with soft waves, subtle eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, and a hint of kohl on the eyes for the finishing touches.

In the end, Mira's statement rings, pointed clear sandals with black accents and killer high heels, and embellished hoop earrings completed the accessory picks.

What do you think of Mira's ensemble?