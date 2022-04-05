Mira Rajput nails med ball wall slams during 'deathly training', Shahid Kapoor says 'were you imagining my face?': Watch

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, takes her workout routine seriously, and the proof lies in the innumerable exercise videos available on the star's Instagram page. The star often works out solo or with her husband and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and shares the session with her followers to get them motivated. A recent clip of Mira shows her indulging in a 'deathly training' session to beat the blues, and it will inspire you to get fit. Additionally, her banter with Shahid in the comments section also caught our attention.

On Monday, Mira took to Instagram to post a video of herself exercising with a med ball in an open space. The 27-year-old captioned the post, "Smashing those Monday blues featuring some deathly training that I love." And she literally did so by doing the med ball slam on the wall exercise. Scroll ahead to watch Mira's Instagram post.

Mira completed the training session dressed in a black crop top and matching cycling shorts paired with grey shoes, hair tied in a sleek ponytail and gloves. The 27-year-old slammed the med ball and caught it again to complete the workout. She did a total of 10 reps (repetitions) of the exercise.

Med Ball Wall Slam Benefits:

Med Ball Wall Slam is a full-body workout that helps burn calories, improve stamina and muscle power, boosts cardiometabolic stimulus, and improves functional fitness and eye and body coordination. It is also great for strength training.

Meanwhile, Mira's post garnered several likes from her followers. Her husband, Shahid Kapoor, reacted to the clip with a funny comment. He wrote, "Were you imagining my face instead of the wall?" Mira replied, "Nahhhhh you know I love your face." Few other netizens complimented Mira and wrote, "Nice queen" and "Go girl."

Mira Rajput and actor Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in July 2015. They have two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, who they welcomed in 2016 and 2018.