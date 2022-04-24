Mira Rajput shows how to 'wear pants but make it sexy' in see-through pants and oversized blazer: See all pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has made an indelible impression with her simply elegant sartorial choices. The 27-year-old has a steal-worthy collection of different silhouettes in her personal wardrobe, and each outfit is equally incredible. Recently, the mother-of-two kids attended an event and showed her followers how to 'wear pants and make them look sexy'. She chose a pair of see-through shimmery pants and an oversized blazer combination for the occasion. If you need to upgrade your partywear closet, let Mira's look be your inspiration.

Recently, Mira took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself dressed and ready to attend an event and captioned it, "Wear the pants but make it sexy." The Jersey actor's wife chose a fit that screamed sultry glamour and simple elegance. Celebrity stylist Devki B styled Mira for the occasion, and she also posted the photos on her Instagram profile. The outfit is from the shelves of the ready to wear clothing brand Other Label by EST. (Also Read: Loved Mira Rajput's striped bodycon dress in beautiful sunkissed pics? It is worth ₹24k)

Mira's ensemble for the outing features an oversized black blazer featuring notch lapel collars, long sleeves pulled back to create a casual effect, a loose silhouette, a plunging neck and a buttoned front. She draped the jacket over a matching bodysuit featuring a deep neckline. (Also Read: Mira Rajput does Halasana, says 'train meditate because your kids are watching')

Mira completed her ensemble for the occasion by wearing a pair of shimmering see-through pants. They feature a criss-cross pattern adorned with sequinned embellishments, flared hemline, high-rise waist, and a legs-flaunting sheer fabric.

A pair of black stilettos, shimmering diamond earrings, a metallic strapped watch, and a matching clutch rounded off the accessories with Mira's ensemble. She tied her locks in a sleek and messy low bun, and for the glam picks, Mira went with minimal make-up, glowing skin, and nude lip shade.

What do you think of Mira's blingy look?

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, whose film Jersey released recently. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and are parents to two kids. They welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.