Madhuri Dixit looks like epitome of ‘nazakat’ in silk top, pink Parsi Gara skirt

The traditional Gara embroidery came to India when the Parsis would travel from the country to China for trade and bring back commodities that could be richly traded with the British. It is believed that during one of their returns on a ship to India, a Parsi trader brought back a new kind of artistic embroidery from China which was targeted to the European market for its realistic depiction of flora and fauna.

Newly settled in Bombay, the Parsis used the heavily embroidered swatches to turn them into sarees and adopted the Gara sarees as their signature sartorial attire. Roughly between 1910 and 1930s, Parsi Gara enjoyed its golden period.

Flaunting the same style but in a contemporary silhouette, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently flooded the Internet with her pictures in a parsi gara skirt and looked like the epitome of “nazakat”. Dolling up in her fashionable best, the diva slew the bohemian luxury style sporting Parsi Gara embroidery or ‘painting in threads’ and we can’t wait to add the ravishing look to our summer closet.

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri shared a slew of pictures featuring her donning a cream-coloured silk blouse teamed with a pink lehenga or skirt that featured intricate motifs layered in craft traditions.

Made of silk crepe fabric, the pink lehenga set came with Parsi gara embroidery highlighted with cutdana and sequin highlights on nawaz jaal. As for the silk buttoned-down shirt, Madhuri styled it with rolled up sleeves and added a pop of colour to it with a green stoned statement neckpiece.

Accessorising her look further with a pair of earrings and a finger ring, Madhuri pulled back her beautiful tresses into a half clutch hairstyle. Wearing a dab of rose pink lipstick, Madhuri amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and smokey eyes makeup that included kohl-lined eyes and black eyeliner streaks.

Completing her look with a pair of metallic heels, Madhuri captioned the pictures with fireworks and star emojis while one picture was simply captioned, “Nazakat (sic).”The diva was styled by style strategist and style architect Ami Patel.

Madhuri’s Parsi Gara skirt is credited to Indian fashion label Patine that boasts of merging artisanal heritage crafts with contemporary silhouette in its ready to wear, festive or bridal couture collections for the style-conscious, discerning woman who are aware of the trends but do not rely on them. The jewellery she donned are from Anmol Jewellers and Tvisha Jewlz Himanshu Khunteta.

