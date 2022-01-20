Madhuri Dixit recreates the magic of Dil To Pagal Hai in strappy pink kurta set

Chiffon kurta sets, strappy blouses, pastels, sleek sleeves, sheer translucent fabrics, sweetheart necklines and seductive traditional costumes are all that made up Bollywood hottie Madhuri Dixit Nene's killer wardrobe in Dil To Pagal Hai a fashion-forward for 1997 and truth be told, we'd wear those iconic ethnic wears even in 2022. Recreating the magic of the musical romance drama, Madhuri made jaws drop as she painted our mid-week blues, pink in a strappy kurta set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri dropped a look from her recent photoshoot where she was seen channelling her on-screen Pooja vibes who, with her luscious wavy tresses and sultry spin to ethnic fashion, waltz her way into our hearts in the 90s and stayed there forever. The picture featured the diva donning a soft rani pink and cherry red long kurta that sported an embroidered bust in contrasting rust thread to enhance the look.

The kurta came with thin straps to ooze oomph and was smeared with marodi work waist-down. It was layered with a matching rani pink dupatta that came with an embroidered lace on the border and marodi work all over.

Leaving her luscious soft curly tresses open down her back in her signature hairstyle, Madhuri accessorised her look with a pair of kundan earrings, a statement jewelled necklace, matching kadey bangles and precious stones finger rings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Madhuri opted for a dewy makeup look with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking a smiley candid for the camera, Madhuri set fans hearts aflutter. She captioned the picture, “Be your own reason to smile (sic)” and punctuated it with a smiley emoji.

Rani pink is not only a must-have for Indian ethnic wardrobe but has turned into a constant for festive, bridal and wedding fashion trends while other styles and colour palettes may come and go. Somewhere between the shades of fuschia, magenta and hot pink, the rani pink hue is celebrity-approved and Madhuri Dixit Nene's recent picture is enough fashion inspiration to upgrade our ethnic closet with it.