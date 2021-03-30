Madonna stole my body: Writer accuses Madonna for PhotoShopping picture of body

Pop star and global icon, Madonna has recently been accused by a 28-year-old Australian writer, photographer and digital marketer from Sydney, Amelia Goldie, who says that the Material Girl singer posted a photo of her own face morphed onto Amelia's body in an Instagram post from 2015. In the picture shared on Madonna’s Instagram feed in early May of 2015, the clearly Photoshopped image shows Madonna sitting on a bed in a Joy Division T-shirt, a black and white hounds tooth patterned skirt, black ankle length boots, a black choker and another neck piece with a moon pendant while sporting a very Pulp Fiction-esque black bob with fringe and dark red lips as part of a promotional post for her Rebel Heart album. She captioned it, “I look Kewl.” Amelia took to her TikTok and wrote in the caption of her video that got over two million view in under a month, “When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking).”





In an interaction with Buzzfeed, Amelia said that she thought at first the image was a joke but then saw the actual post on Madonna's profile. The writer also shared a black and white comparison of her original photo alongside Madonna's morphed version along with the caption, “Can we all just remember the time Madonna posted a photo of me with her face on top of it on her Instagram? Weirdest moment of my life.”





In the midst of all this controversy, Madonna took some time to 'self reflect', and posted a series of pictures of herself showing of her incredibly toned body in skimpy, black lace lingerie. Madonna wore a black cap in the picture with a neck piece around her neck and knee high black socks. She captioned the image, "And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame X," referencing the persona for her 14th studio album, Madame X which she released in 2019.