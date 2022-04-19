Mahira Khan's royal look in ice blue anarkali for new photoshoot is all things gorgeous: See pics inside

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently became one of the official ambassadors for the British Asian Trust. Mahira will be working to spread awareness about mental health with their campaign 'Peace of Mind' in Pakistan. She slipped into a gorgeous ice blue anarkali and made heads turn with her grace at the occasion. The star is known for her elegant sartorial choices and preference for ethnic looks. Moreover, her wardrobe is full of some striking anarkalis, sharara sets and lehengas. So, choosing another traditional ensemble to attend the event delighted her followers.

On Monday, Mahira took to Instagram to post pictures from the British Asian Trust event and captioned them with the dove carrying an olive branch emoticon. The star wore a velvet ice blue anarkali set for the occasion. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Menahel and Mehreen. Scroll ahead to see the photos. (Also Read: Mahira Khan in sequinned one-shoulder gown is nothing short of a magical dream)

Mahira's ice blue anarkali comes with intricate embroidered patterns, a fit and flared silhouette and a floor-grazing hemline. It also features a round neckline adorned with an embroidered gota patti, embellished sleeves, cuffs adorned with jewelled tassels, a patti border on the hem, a figure-accentuating fit and a cut-out on the back with tassel-adorned ribbon ties.

Mahira wore the anarkali with a matching ice blue velvet dupatta featuring embroidered gota patti borders in gold and brown hues, intricate thread embroidery and tassels. The actor styled her look with minimal jewels, including statement earrings, rings and matching sandals.

In the end, Mahira opted for a centre-parted sleek bun, subtle smoky eye shadow, berry-toned glossy lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks with the ice blue anarkali.

Earlier, Mahira had shared pictures of herself dressed in a floral embroidered short kurti and matching lehenga set. She styled the elegant look with a choker necklace, rings, dewy make-up picks, and open tresses. See the post here.

What do you think of Mahira's traditional look?

