Makeup melting in the rain? Try these 7 smudge-proof kajals for a long-lasting look

If there is one makeup product that truly lifts my entire look, it's kajal. And I will be brutally honest: I never leave home without applying kajal. Kohl pencils or kajals have actually become my BFFs, as they define my eyes and do not make me look ill! But jokes apart, just a sleek line on the waterline for that chic, ethnic look or a bold outline for that bold, dramatic look- a kajal can actually transform your entire look.

7 smudge-proof kajals that don't fade or melt (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

However, if your kajal gets washed away in the rain or due to sweat, then you definitely need to add smudge-proof kajals to your vanity. Smudge-proof and waterproof formulas can be particularly useful because they are designed to resist moisture and reduce the chances of your kajal migrating under the eyes.

However, not every kajal labelled waterproof or long-lasting performs in the same way. Some have creamy formulas that are easy to apply but may need a little time to set, while others have a firmer texture and offer better staying power. The finish can also vary, from deep matte black to slightly glossy or intensely pigmented formulas. Your choice may depend on whether you prefer a sharp, defined line, a softly smoked-out look or an everyday kajal that can be applied quickly.

How to pick the right kajal

Before buying a kajal, look beyond just the shade. These factors can make a noticeable difference to how comfortable and long-lasting it feels.

Check the finish: Matte kajals give a classic, defined look, while metallic and shimmer finishes work well for party and festive makeup.

Look for pigmentation: A highly pigmented kajal should give good colour payoff without repeated application.

Consider your eye area: If your eyelids tend to get oily or your eyes water frequently, look for waterproof and smudge-resistant formulas.

Choose the right texture: Creamy kajals glide more easily, while firmer pencils can offer greater precision.

Think about the shade: Black creates maximum definition, brown looks softer and coloured kajals can add an easy pop of colour.

Check the wear claim: If you need your makeup to last through a workday or event, look for long-wear formulas.

Waterline use matters: If you plan to apply kajal directly to the waterline, prioritise a formula that feels comfortable there and follow the product's usage instructions.

Look for convenient features: Built-in sharpeners, twist-up mechanisms and smudge-friendly formulas can make application easier.

Consider removal: A waterproof kajal may stay put better, but it should still be removed gently and thoroughly at the end of the day.

7 smudge-proof kajals for you:

If you want the intensity of a black kajal but prefer something softer for everyday makeup, the RENEE Midnight XXL Kajal in Brown is worth considering. It has a creamy, smooth-glide formula and delivers rich brown pigmentation in a single stroke. The waterproof and smudge-proof formula is designed for long wear of up to 24 hours, while the built-in sharpener makes it convenient for creating precise lines. The brown shade can also be used to create softer smoky-eye looks.

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Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kajal is a good option for those who prefer a classic black kohl look with long-lasting wear. Its pencil format makes it easy to use along the lash line or waterline, while the intense black colour can help define the eyes without needing multiple layers. It works well for everyday makeup as well as more dramatic eye looks. If you like a traditional kajal finish but want better staying power, this is one to consider.

The IRIS Cosmetics Back To Black Waterproof Kohl Kajal is designed for those who like deeply defined eyes. Its waterproof formula makes it particularly useful for humid weather, long workdays and occasions when you do not want to keep touching up your eye makeup. The classic black shade can be used on the waterline or along the lash line, depending on the intensity you want. It is a practical pick if bold black kajal is your everyday makeup essential.

For a more defined eye look, L'Oréal Paris' waterproof eye pencil range offers formulas designed for long-lasting definition. A black kajal or gel-pencil finish can instantly make the eyes look more defined, whether you prefer a thin line or a more intense kohl effect. It is particularly suited to people looking for a product that can transition from a simple daytime look to more dramatic evening makeup.

Want to move beyond black kajal? FAE Beauty Eye-Deal in a jewel-toned metallic purple shade brings colour and shine to the eyes while keeping the application easy. The Eye-Deal range uses an intense gel formula designed for long wear, making it suitable for creating colourful eye looks without reaching for a full eyeshadow palette. The purple shade can be worn along the lash line for a subtle pop or layered for a more noticeable festive or party look.

Recode Black Kohl Kajal is a straightforward option for anyone who loves intensely defined eyes. A classic black kohl can be used along the waterline, upper lash line or lower lash line, depending on the look you want to create. It is particularly useful for everyday Indian makeup, where kajal is often used as a quick way to add definition without applying a complete eye look. Pair it with mascara for an easy, polished finish.

If your makeup routine could use a little more colour, LoveChild by Masaba Coloured Kajal is a fun alternative to traditional black kohl. Coloured kajals are an easy way to experiment with eye makeup without having to master complicated eyeshadow techniques. Use the pencil along the upper lash line for a subtle wash of colour or pair it with neutral eyeshadow when you want the kajal to become the focus of the look.

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FAQ for smudge-proof kajals Is waterproof kajal the same as smudge-proof kajal? Not necessarily. Waterproof refers primarily to resistance against water or moisture, while smudge-proof refers to resistance against transferring or spreading. Some products offer both properties.

Why does my waterproof kajal still smudge? Oil on the eyelids, watering eyes, humidity, rubbing the eyes and applying too much product can contribute to smudging. Even long-wear formulas can move under certain conditions.

How can I make kajal last longer? Start with clean, dry skin around the eyes. Apply a thin layer of kajal and allow it to set. You can also use a small amount of matching eyeshadow along the outer lash line to help reinforce the look.

Which kajal is better for oily eyelids? A waterproof, smudge-resistant and long-wear formula is generally more suitable for oily eyelids than a very creamy, non-setting pencil. Look for products that mention these properties on their packaging.

How do I remove smudge-proof kajal? Use a gentle eye-makeup remover or cleansing balm formulated to remove long-wear makeup. Hold the soaked cotton pad over the closed eye for a few seconds before gently wiping rather than rubbing the eye area.

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