Makeup tips for people with oily skin during summers

Are you looking for ways to keep your makeup looking fresh and flawless during the hot and humid summer months but struggling with oily skin? Fret not as we've rounded up some of the best makeup tips to help you keep your oily skin under control and your makeup in place all day long.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, K Venkataramani, Managing Director and CEO at Health & Glow Pvt Ltd, insisted that whether you're headed to the beach or just running errands, the following tips will help you look and feel your best, no matter how hot it gets outside so, get ready to beat the heat and shine on with these summer makeup tips for oily skin:

When selecting a base for summer makeup, opt for a lightweight, oil-free and waterproof option. BB creams, CC creams, lightweight liquid or serum foundations and mousse foundations are all great choices to consider. For a natural summer look, apply a sheer and lightweight foundation. You may also mix it with a moisturizer for added hydration. However, it's important to start with broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin. Consider wearing a matte cream blush during summer for a silky-smooth finish. Matte blushes blend well into cream foundations and provide a natural glistening effect without making the skin look cakey. Oily skin can make applying makeup challenging, so a proper skincare routine is essential. Cleansing and toning help remove dirt, impurities, and excess oil from the skin, leaving your pores clean. Use a mild face wash to cleanse your face before applying makeup, and consider mud-based cleansers or rosewater for toning. Exfoliating once a week can improve your skin's texture, reduce oil production, and leave you with a glowing complexion. Look for a moisturizer for oily skin that won't leave your skin feeling too oily or too dry Consider these oil-free options: Quench-Mon cherry, Neutrogena-Hydra boost, Ponds-Super light gel, and Loreal hydra fresh anti-ox grape seed hydrating aqua balm. To prevent summer makeup from melting off oily eyelids, use an eye primer and mascara primer like L'oreal Paris false lash superstar mascara and L'oreal Paris Base Magique Primer. To prevent chapped lips and skin peeling when applying lipstick, make sure to moisturize your lips beforehand. Don’t forget to choose the right primer before makeup application, to avoid makeup run off. To prevent shine and ensure long-lasting wear, use a makeup fixer instead of setting spray to set your makeup and maintain the same look you had when you applied it. Opt for waterproof mascara to avoid smudging in the heat. However, keep in mind that waterproof formulas can be harsh on eyelashes and challenging to remove. Using a high-quality and gentle makeup remover can help protect your lashes from damage and breakage while effectively cleaning your makeup at the end of the day.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Amanda, in-house expert at Pixi by Petra, related that keeping your makeup looking fresh and lasting all day in the heat can be a challenge and suggested some unique and unusual makeup tips for people with oily skin during the hot summer months to help you stay fresh faced and flawless:

Switch to water-based serums and moisturizers that will hydrate and soothe without exacerbating excess shine.

Double cleanse at night to keep the skin both immaculately clean and balanced. Start with a cleansing balm or oil as the first cleansing step. This works like a magnet removing sunscreen pigment and actually cuts through surface oil, leaving the skin pristine, the second cleanse is where you can add a treatment cleanser. Try something which is purifying and deep pore cleansing. This combination will have such a radical improvement to your skin.

Take your favourite alcohol free tonic, decant into a clean ice cube tray and freeze, every morning pop out a cube (after cleansing) – wrap in a clean handkerchief or muslin cloth and sweep across the face for a cooling yet revitalising pick-me-up.

Mud and clay-based masks are incredible for deep pore cleansing once or twice a week, try an ‘at home’ spa style treatment by blending 2 drops of a clarifying serum into your mask to boost and accelerate the results.

For oily and congested skin Salicylic Acid is the key ingredient for you, it is a BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid) which has the capacity to minimize blemishes/decongest and refine the appearance of the pores.

A mist with oil balancing properties is the perfect way to finish your skincare routine, it will provide weightless hydration but ensure that skin stays matte for longer.

After skincare and before your base use a mattifying primer, this will ensure the longevity of your base or one of my favourite tips is to use an oil control fixing mist/setting spray as a primer- it gives exactly the right texture to the complexion for the pigment to adhere too, especially if you feel that you make up needs extra staying power.

Using a water-based stain/gel blush is fantastic to ensure that your blusher lasts for hours and hours-- start with the stain and then layer powder blush on top – your blush will last the whole day, as you will have built up the pigment- ensuring all-day wear.

Use a water-based foundation which is paired with a velvety textured concealer tapped on top – this will give a skin-like finish with the perfect amount of coverage exactly where you need it.

The eyes are naturally the warmest part of the face, so switch to waterproof formulations of eyeliner and mascara so that your eyes are perfectly defined and smudge-free.

