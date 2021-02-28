Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora enjoys a relaxed Sunday at home in sports bra and sweat pants
fashion

Malaika Arora enjoys a relaxed Sunday at home in sports bra and sweat pants

Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Sunday as the actor enjoyed a lazy day at home wearing comfy clothes.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Malaika Arora enjoys a lazy Sunday at home(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

Athleisure is the new loungewear. Clothes that are comfy and can also be worn for the last minute errand run are the need of the hour. Athleisure became a wardrobe must-have when the lockdown began and people started staying at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are among the few celebrities who made loungewear a wardrobe essential. From sweat pants to comfy kaftans, these two divas took athleisure to new heights.

Even though the lockdown is now over and people have somewhat started going out, athleisure is still in demand and Malaika Arora agrees with us. The actor recently shared a photo of herself lounging around in her home and enjoying a lazy Sunday. In the image, the Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl can be seen wearing a nude coloured sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching sweatpants. Over it, she chose to wear a white jacket to complete the outfit.

Malaika accessorised the attire with a pair of matching sneakers. She even left her straight hair down and looked radiant sans-makeup in her home. The actor shared the image with the caption, "Coz am a dreamer........ happy Sunday (sic)."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves

Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans

Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth 5k

Borsalino looks ahead with cool bucket hats, baseball caps

Malaika has some of the most stunning co-ord athleisure sets, check out our favourites:

The fitness enthusiast tries to make her followers take care of their physical and mental health, and for the same reason, at the beginning of every week, Malaika shares a new Yoga asana on Instagram along with the steps to do it and its benefits.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the screen judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The show which concluded in 2020 also had Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as the co-judges along with the actress.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora fashion athleisure
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP