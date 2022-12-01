Malaika Arora in co-ord check bralette, leggings and long coat gives a winter wardrobe fix to look stylish in the cold

Come winter, we all layer up in warm clothes to protect ourselves from the cold. Many believe that this weather means saying goodbye to fashion. However, you can easily spruce up your wardrobe with statement pieces that could help you stand out. We have a few tips from Bollywood's OG fashionista Malaika Arora if you need the inspiration to do the same. Malaika stepped out in Mumbai last night, dressed in a check print bralette, leggings and a long coat. Her outfit is the perfect example of how to look stylish during the cold. (Also Read | Malaika Arora makes heads turn in black corset top, leather pants, jacket for dinner date. Fans call her the 'hottest')

Malaika Arora's winter wardrobe fix will spruce up your style

On Wednesday night, the paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora enjoying a night out in Mumbai. They shared pictures of the star from the outing on social media. The snippets show Malaika dressed in a check-printed coordinated bralette, leggings and long coat set, making a strong case for check prints in the cold season. She kept her styling laid back for the outing by opting for a minimalistic approach. One can wear Malaika's fit for casual coffee runs in the morning, brunch dates with girlfriends or laidback get-togethers with your partner. Keep scrolling to steal some styling tips from Malaika and see the photos.

Malaika Arora gets clicked during an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's ensemble comes in beige, light and dark grey, red, white and black-hued check patterns. She wore a bralette featuring a wide plunging U neckline, fitted bust, and a midriff-baring cropped hem with a contrasting black lining.

Malaika teamed the bralette with matching ankle-length leggings in a bodycon fitting and a high-rise waistline. Lastly, she layered the outfit with a long coat featuring notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, double-breasted button closures, and a tailored fitting.

Malaika Arora dons a check printed co-ord ensemble for the outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika ditched all jewellery with her night-out look and rounded off the outfit with chunky white lace-up sneakers. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses, smoky eye shadow, on-fleek brows, nude glossy lips, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora will soon make her OTT debut with her show, Moving In With Malaika. It will start streaming on December 5 on Disney + Hotstar.