Malaika Arora makes heads turn in black corset top, leather pants, jacket for dinner date. Fans call her the 'hottest'

Malaika Arora is gearing up for the release of her OTT-debut series Moving In With Malaika, which will give a close-up look into her personal life. Amid her busy schedule, Malaika stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date with her friends at a restaurant. The star slipped into a sultry ensemble taking the hotness quotient up by a notch - she wore a black corset top, bodycon leather pants and a faux fur jacket. Her fans flooded the comments section of the paparazzi videos to call the star the 'hottest'. Check out the snippets to see for yourself.

Malaika Arora makes heads turn in a sultry ensemble

On Tuesday night, Malaika Arora enjoyed a dinner date with her friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Malaika arriving at the eatery joint, dressed in a gorgeous all-black look. The pictures and videos show her in a black fitted corset top paired with leather pants and a faux fur jacket - an ultimate party look for colder weather. She styled the ensemble with chic accessories and bold makeup picks. Know more details about Malaika's outfit below. See the pictures and videos here. (Also Read | Malaika Arora aces risqué thigh-slit trend in sultry red gown, sheer green dress)

Malaika Arora's corset top is from the shelves of her favourite luxury label Versace, and features embellished broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, cut-out details on the back, a fitted midriff, and an embellished belt under the bust. She wore it with high-waisted leather pants featuring a bodycon fitting.

Malaika Arora steps out in Mumbai in a sultry all-black ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Malaika rounded off the outfit with a monochrome faux fur jacket draped on the shoulders. It comes adorned with black and white faux fur, an open front, full-length sleeves and an oversized fitting.

For the accessories, Malaika picked gold-toned statement rings, peep-toe strapped high heels, and a multi-layered gold choker necklace adorned with dainty charms.

In the end, Malaika chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, pink lip shade, shimmering smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Malaika's show Moving In With Malaika will release on Disney + Hotstar. It will start streaming on December 5.