Fashion queen Malaika Arora makes heads turn while promoting her new show Moving In With Malaika: All pics

Fashion queen Malaika Arora is kickstarting a new journey with her new show Moving In With Malaika. And today, she stepped out in Mumbai to promote the reality series, which will mark her OTT debut. For the occasion, Malaika opted for a head-turning monochrome outfit and channelled her inner boss lady. Malaika, who generally prefers flowy dresses and bodycon silhouettes, embraced classy elegance in a stunning blouse and pants set - a worthy addition to your formal or dinner-date closet. Keep scrolling to know more details.

Malaika Arora makes heads turn during Moving In With Malaika promotions

On Friday, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to promote her upcoming reality show Moving In With Malaika. The paparazzi clicked Malaika arriving for the series' promotions in a black and white ensemble. Her stylist Maneka Harisinghani also shared her pictures in the monochrome look on Instagram. The attire is from the shelves of the clothing label Safiyaa and can easily become your am-to-pm outfit. It is perfect for office meetings or having fun on late-night dates with friends. Check out the images below. (Also Read | Malaika Arora's bralette, blazer and distressed jeans look with chic boots is your winter fashion inspiration right here)

Malaika Arora wore a sleeveless white blouse featuring a turtle neckline, a short cape-like sleeve on one side, several pleats on the front, and a figure-skimming fitting. The star tucked the top inside black-coloured pants with a high-rise waistline and flared hem for a classy look.

Malaika accessorised her stylish outfit with a mini top handle black and gold bag, Christian Louboutin high heels and statement gold rings.

Malaika Arora promotes her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika chose bold black winged eyeliner, glossy brown lip shade, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. In the end, a pulled-back high ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Moving In With Malaika will release on December 5. The Hotstar Specials show will stream on Disney + Hotstar. On the personal front, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship official in 2019.