Malaika Arora in crop top and ripped denims is a mood, Masaba Gupta calls her hot

Malaika Arora has a few ways to define her mood these days, and it is every fashion enthusiasts classic wardrobe dream.

Malaika took to Instagram recently to share a collage of herself wearing a crop top, ripped denims and face mask, and called it a mood. Masaba Gupta and Dia Mirza think she looks hot, we agree.

Malaika shared the collage with the caption, "Mask up, ripped jeans ,crop top…My kinda Monday mood." As the caption suggests, the star wore a crop top and ripped denims for the glam click and impressed the fashion police along with her followers.

The 47-year-old star slipped into a bralette-style lavender colour crop top. It featured a wide square neckline and broad straps. The hemline of the top had a loose silhouette giving it a carefree element.

Malaika teamed the teamed top with mom-style loose-fitted denims. The high-waist pants had ripped details on the front and wide hems.

She rounded it all off with a grey face mask and chunky multi-coloured sneakers. Middle-parted and blow-dried open locks, subtle eye shadow, dewy make-up and mascara on the lashes completed her glam.

After Malaika shared the post on the photo-sharing app, it instantly went viral and managed to garner more than 3 lakh likes and several comments. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Dia Mirza, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were few celebrities who took to the comments section to shower their praises on the Chaiyya Chaiyya Girl.

See their comments:

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and the two often are asked about their plans to get married. She had told Hindustan Times Brunch in a 2019 interview, "My approach to love has also changed. From being divorced to getting into a relationship, it wasn't easy. You want to protect yourself from getting hurt. But I am so glad that I got myself out there. That has a lot to do with this new me."

On the professional front, Malaika has started shooting for the second season of the fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year.

