Malaika Arora turns on her glam party mode in lilac sequinned top and thigh-slit bodycon skirt: Watch video

When it comes to party dressing, soft hues like lilac rarely come to our minds. However, this particular shade can easily get translated into a winner look and we have Bollywood's OG fashionista Malaika Arora's latest photoshoot as proof. The star's sartorial choices always serve a masterclass on making an unforgettable impression with minimum effort. Even with this new shoot, Malaika showed us how to look glam for a night out in a colour that is fit for a summer day outing. We love this fashion moment.

Malaika Arora turns on her glam party mode

On Monday, celebrity makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant dropped a video of Malaika getting ready inside her hotel room for a photoshoot. The video shows the star turning her glam party mode on in a lilac sequinned top and a thigh-slit bodycon skirt. "All the lilac feels! @malaikaaroraofficial looking like a dream from today's look," Reshmaa captioned Malaika's video. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Malaika's look for the occasion. Check out the video and how Malaika glammed up the look below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora drops son Arhaan Khan at the airport, rocks comfy look: Watch)

Malaika chose a dark lilac-coloured top featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, heavy shimmering sequin embellishments, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She tucked the blouse inside a light lilac-hued skirt with a midi-length hemline, bodycon silhouette showing off Malaika's enviable curves, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, and matching sequin work done all over.

Malaika styled the glam look with equally striking makeup and accessories. The star chose a centre-parted sleek ponytail with a few loose strands sculpting her face, dangling crystal earrings, and a statement diamond ring. Lastly, a mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and minimal contouring gave the finishing touch.

Earlier, Malaika had posted pictures of her ethnic avatar from designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding festivities. She wore an ivory embellished lehenga and a backless blouse set and looked like a million bucks. Check out the photos here.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.