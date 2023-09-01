Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Nushrratt Bharuccha and other stars, who wore what to awards. All pics, videos

Thursday night was a star-studded affair as Bollywood's A-listers walked the red carpet to attend the Brand Vision Summit 2023 Awards. The guest list included Nushrratt Bharuchha, Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor, Diya Mirza, Radhika Madan, Surveen Chawla, Sanjana Sanghi, Chitrangada Singh, Randeep Hooda, Isabelle Kaif and many more. While some arrived in sartorial ethnic outfits, others showcased their glamorous avatar in fancy gowns. Whenever there are Bollywood celebs, there is a lot of fashion inspiration, so without any further ado, let's take a look at who wore what and take some style notes from these B-town stunners. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan stun in glamorous outfits at the beauty event: Here's what they wore. Watch )

Who Wore What to the Awards Night

1. Malaika Arora

Bollywood celebrities attended the award show last night in glam outfits and makeup.(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista who can rock any look to perfection. The stunning actress arrived in a mesmerising sleeveless white satin gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, a cutout pattern at the midriff adorned with black roses, a bodycon fit and a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with statement stud earrings and a pair of dazzling black high heels. With winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, brown lipstick and her hair tied back in a low bun, Malaika looked glamorous.

2. Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushratt Bharuccha ditched gowns and dresses for her red carpet look and opted for a checkered co-ord set. Her outfit comes in a pink colour and was adorned with a black check pattern all over. Her crop top featured thin straps and a sweetheart neckline accented with a silver bow. She paired it with a matching bodycon skirt adorned with a silver embellished bow belt. She finished off her chic look with minimal make-up and her hair left loose in a side parting.

3. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor exudes boss-babe vibes as she dons a chic pantsuit for her red carpet-look. Her outfit comes in a light brown colour and features a jacket-style top with full sleeves, a double collar and a buttoned bodice. She paired it with a matching pair of flared trousers. She accessorised her look by adding gold statement earrings. With kohled eyes, mascara-covered lashes, contoured cheeks, brown-tinted lipstick and her hair tied in a bun at the centre- partition, Vaani completed her look.

4. Diya Mirza

Diya Mirza is known for her elegant and classy looks and the actress doesn't disappoint this time. Diya opted for a gorgeous flared gown featuring a deep v-neckline, gold detailing at the top and a mesmerising flared print at the bottom. With a minimal make-up look, no accessories and her lush curly locks left open in the middle part, cascading down her shoulder, she looked like a princess.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari arrived for the awards show in a striking pink pantsuit ensemble. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari was definitely one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. The stunning actress wore a bright pink pantsuit with a sleeveless top adorned with purple satin fabric at the top, a sleek pink belt at the waist and a peplum pattern. She paired it with a matching pair of tight-fitting trousers. She completed the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings and pointy back high heels. She finished off her glamorous look with bright pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and her hair pulled back in a side parting.

6. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone arrived with her husband Daniel Weber for the award show. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Sunny Leone arrived at the award show in style with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny wore a brown dress with a thigh-high slit, no sleeves, a short neck and a bodycon fit. For added glamour, she wore matching sleeves with gold embroidery on her hands. With black eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara mascara lashes, brown lipstick and her straight hair left in the centre part, Sunny looked glamorous. On the other hand, Daniel went dapper in a black t-shirt, tight-fitting trousers and a blush pink blazer.

