Malaika Arora 'wears her imperfections' with floral look for goofy and lazy Sunday no-makeup pics: See here

Today, actor Malaika Arora gave a glimpse of her relaxed weekend, and it is all about embracing imperfections. The star, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, took to her Instagram page to post several selfies that showed her chilling on the bed with no make-up on, flashing her pretty smile and radiating happiness. She captioned the post, "My kinda Sunday [heart emoji] silly, goofy, lazy, happy #wearYourImperfections." The star kept her look for the laidback shoot simple, motivating her followers to embrace their flaws. Scroll ahead to see the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl's goofy and lazy photos.

On Sunday, Malaika posted the photos on her Instagram page. She slipped into a pristine white outfit with a front-slit round neckline and quarter length sleeves. The orange, green and peach-hued floral patterns elevated Malaika's look and added a touch of spring to the ensemble. In the end, Malaika chose messy open hair, mauve lip shade, white nail paint and no make-up to round it all off. (Also Read: Malaika Arora in crop top and thigh-slit skirt gives glimpse of summer essentials with closet selfie: See inside)

See the post below:

The first photo shows Malaika hiding half of her face with her hand and flashing a smile for the camera while lying on the bed. The second click is a blurry image of the star, and the third shows her sticking her tongue out for a goofy pose. In the last picture, Malaika lounged on the bed and showed her face while smiling.

After Malaika posted the pictures, several of her followers took to the comments section to praise the actor. Chef, Saransh Goila, posted a heart emoticon, and actor Rahul Khanna liked the post. Another user commented, "You are the most beautiful person." (Also Read: Malaika Arora does Side Lunges with 'wonderful yoginis', Janhvi Kapoor reacts)

Earlier, Malaika had posted images from a glamorous photoshoot that showed her in an all-black gown with exaggerated sleeves. She teamed the body-hugging outfit with glittering jewels, bold make-up and a sleek high ponytail. "Issa vibe," Malaika had captioned the post.

What do you think of Malaika Arora's latest no-makeup photoshoot?