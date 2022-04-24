Malaika Arora in crop top and thigh-slit skirt gives glimpse of summer essentials with closet selfie: See inside

Malaika Arora is a style icon in her own right. The star can be trusted to consistently serve riveting and steal-worthy looks. Her wardrobe is replete with ensembles that manage to leave her fans and fashion critics swooning. However, Malaika's summer essential wardrobe has always won hearts. After all, from co-ord sets to printed mini dresses, Malaika has it all in this collection. And recently, the star gave a quick glimpse of her summer essentials with a glamorous closet selfie. It showed the star posing in front of the camera in an all-white crop top and skirt set.

On Sunday, Malaika took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie in an all-white look with her followers and captioned it, "Summer essentials." The 48-year-old fitness enthusiast, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, posed in front of her closet mirror to click the picture that also gave a view of her impressive shoe collection. The star had reposted another picture on her stories that showed her footwear choice with the look. "When in Rome," the post was captioned. (Also Read: Malaika Arora suggests 3 yoga asanas for better mental health in new video, says 'let's move for the mind': Watch)

Malaika's white crop top features spaghetti straps, a plunging square neckline, a cropped hem length baring her toned midriff, and a bodycon silhouette. She teamed the blouse with a matching white skirt with a high-rise waistline, figure-hugging fit, ankle-grazing length and a risuqé thigh-high slit on the side.

Screenshot of pictures Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram story.

Malaika styled the all-white look with minimal aesthetics, staying true to the breezy summer vibe. She wore gold and beige gladiator sandals adorned with spiked embellishments on the straps, and for the glam picks, Malaika chose a messy low bun, white acrylic nail paint, nude lip shade, glowing skin and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

Meanwhile, on April 2, Malaika got into a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway, following which she was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. On April 3, the star got discharged from the hospital and was brought home by her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. She recently resumed work and updated her followers about the same.

