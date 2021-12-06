Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor slays airport fashion in stylish outfit: Pics and video inside

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor returned to Mumbai last night after enjoying a chilled vacation in the Maldives. The couple arrived at the airport looking stylish as ever in comfortable ensembles. While Malaika opted for a more casual-chic outfit, Arjun put comfort first for his airport look.

Malaika and Arjun have been sharing several photos and videos from their Maldivian holiday and delighting fans with all the snippets. On Sunday, December 5, the paparazzi clicked the couple as they arrived at the airport. Both looked tanned and glam, and we are taking a few notes out of their style file.

Keep scrolling to see Malaika and Arjun's photos from the airport and find out what the couple wore.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika arrived at the Mumbai airport dressed in a casual ensemble, perfect for a long flight. She wore a nude bralette with plunging square neckline and strapped sleeves, flaunting her toned midriff in it.

A pair of high-waisted distressed denim pants in a baggy fit, light blue shade completed her outfit.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The 46-year-old mixed chic formal aesthetic to her fit by layering the cropped top and high-waisted jeans with a navy blue printed blazer. She wore a Gucci GG monogram blazer featuring red and white piping, notch lapel collars, double pockets, oversized silhouette, and long sleeves.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

A pair of chunky white sneakers, a black handbag, a face mask to stay safe amid pandemic, and a gold watch completed Malaika's accessories with her ensemble. She rounded off the look with minimal make-up, blood-red nail paint and a sleek top knot.

Arjun kept things effortless for his airport appearance by wearing a navy blue printed half-sleeve T-shirt and denim pants. He completed the ensemble with geeky glasses, a face mask, a baseball cap, a watch, and black and white sneakers.

Earlier, Arjun had shared a reel on Instagram, showing how his 'tough taskmaster' girlfriend, Malaika, made him work out even during vacation. The couple did underwater cycling in the clip.

Watch the video:

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a couple of years. They opened up about their relationship in 2019.

