Malaika Arora gets in the party mode with 30k sexy sequinned mini dress: All pics inside

Actor Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, has made a name for herself in the industry with many roles, from fitness enthusiast to entrepreneur and TV show host. However, it is her sartorial sense that has many obsessed with the 46-year-old diva. Her latest look in a shimmery one-shoulder gold dress proves why her style is unbeatable.

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani took to Instagram on Tuesday to post several photos of Malaika in a metallic mini dress. Looking at her pictures, we are sure of one thing - there's no going wrong with a shimmering dress this party season. Even Malaika, who looked magical in the voguish style, agrees.

The dress is from the shelves designer label, Kangana Trehan. It is perfect for when you want to make a bold statement. While heading out for a party with your girlfriends, you can easily trade your classic black dress in favour of a similar shimmering pick. Scroll ahead to find all the details of Malaika's look.

Malaika's one-shoulder dress featured a knot on the shoulder, gathered details on the loose bodice, and a thigh-skimming fitted hemline for extra drama. The sequinned mini, easily described as a night-out essential, also featured a draped back.

Even though the dress came doused in reflective gold sequins, Malaika did not compromise on her jewel picks and chose statement pieces. She wore gold rings, dangling stone-encrusted tassel earrings, and a chunky gold bracelet. Strappy metallic peep-toe stilettos rounded off the accessories.

Centre-parted wavy hair, glossy nude lips, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and lush lashes added the final touches to the evening OOTD.

If you wish to add this look to your party wardrobe, we have the details for you. Called the Dusk One Shoulder Knotted Sequinned Dress, it is worth ₹29,800.

The Dusk One Shoulder Knotted Sequinned Dress. (kanganatrehan.com)

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently a judge on the dance reality TV show India's Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

