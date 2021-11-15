Malaika Arora shares yoga asana for winters to keep body warm and strong: Read more here

The winter season is here, which means it is time to tuck ourselves inside the blankets to keep our bodies warm. It is also the season of laziness as the chilling weather forces us to skip out on fitness activities. However, fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has a perfect yoga asana to beat this feeling. It will not only help you stay warm but also make your body strong. Therefore, you will have more motivation to hit the yoga mat.

Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, took to Instagram on Monday to dish out workout motivation for her followers. She shared a picture of herself doing yoga's Ashwa Sanchalanasana Variation, a low lunge posture with the chest lifted in the air. Malaika wrote that with the winters arriving, practising this pose will keep the body warm and strong.

Malaika captioned her yoga post, "Namaste Everyone! Winter season is here and now we have one more reason to work out and keep ourselves warm. While we can tuck under a blanket and relax, why not move with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Ashwa Sanchalanasana Variation and feel stronger?"

Take a look at her post:

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora in figure-hugging lavender dress brings oomph factor to red carpet

Benefits of Ashwa Sanchalanasana:

Malaika listed a few benefits of doing the yoga pose. She said that this variation of Ashwa Sanchalanasana stretches the hips and calf muscles. It also lengthens the spine and helps one improve their blood circulation.

Steps to do Ashwa Sanchalanasana:

The 46-year-old star also noted the step-by-step process of doing her variation of Ashwa Sanchalanasana. She wrote, "1. Begin in a downward-facing dog with each palm on a brick.

2. As you inhale lift the right leg up towards the ceiling and while exhaling step the right foot forward between your palms.

3. The distance between your Feet may vary depending upon your flexibility but you can generously start and can always adjust the gap later if you feel any strain or any discomfort.

4. Bend your right knee at an angle of 90 degrees.

ALSO READ | 5 ethnic looks of Malaika Arora that prove she is a style icon

5. Ensure your right knee should be aligned with the right ankle.

6. Grounding your feet into the mat engage your core as you exhale, inhale sweep your arms out and up reaching to your high lunge.

7. As you inhale expand your chest, lengthen your spine and exhale as you let your torso fall towards your right thigh, and sweep your arms to your shoulder level with a brick in each hand.

8. Make sure not to drop your chest completely on the right thigh.

9. Stay in this pose for five breaths."

So, are you ready to move this Monday?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON