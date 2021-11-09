Malaika Arora in figure-hugging lavender dress brings oomph factor to red carpet and how!

After enjoying Diwali festivities with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, and giving us the ultimate yoga pose to burn those extra post-Diwali calories, Malaika Arora hit the red carpet at an event in Mumbai. And once again, she made our jaws hit the floor with her voguish style.

The 46-year-old attended the Queen of the World Pageants launch in Mumbai recently. She slipped into a gorgeous lavender embellished dress for the occasion and looked smoking hot as always.

Malaika was clicked by the paparazzi while posing at the event. Her pictures from there have been going viral on social media. She was seen in a bodycon lavender embellished dress in the photos from the event.

Malaika Arora in lavender bodycon dress.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | 5 ethnic looks of Malaika Arora that prove she is a style icon

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled the diva's shimmering ensemble, which is from the shelves of NYC-based designer Naeem Khan.

Malaika's sequinned dress features a high-rise neck with keyhole detail on the front, raised shoulder pads, full sleeves, and a floor-grazing length.

The bodycon silhouette of the ensemble complimented her hourglass frame and elevated its sensual appeal. The lavender reflective sequins make it an ideal red carpet ensemble, and Malaika served major fashion goals in it.

Malaika accessorised the lavender dress with a standout neckpiece and dangling earrings. She tied her silky mane in a sleek top knot, and for glam, she chose mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-clad eyes, shimmery eye shadow, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.

Malaika Arora in lavender bodycon dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

It's safe to say Malaika never has a bad day with her wardrobe choices. Be it statement gowns on the red carpet, risqué dresses at parties or an ethereal saree at family functions, the star has an outfit in her closet for nearly every occasion. This shimmering look also makes it to her best-dressed moments and should inspire your wardrobe too.

What do you think of her ensemble?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON