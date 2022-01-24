Manfred Thierry Mugler, legendary French designer, dies at 73

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who reigned over the fashion industry in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73. His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot revealed that Mugler passed away because of "natural causes".

The official Instagram account of Mugler shared an empty black picture on Monday (IST) to announce the news and wrote, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Thierry Mugler was known for his avant-garde fashion. His label became one of the most influential in the 1980s and 1990s. He stepped away from his brand, now owned by L'Oréal, in 2003 but created a quiet stir when he designed Kim Kardashian's 'wet dress' look for the Met Gala in 2019. That same year, rapper Cardi B made heads turn in a vintage Mugler gown to the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The brand's current creative director Casey Cadwallader, under whom the Mugler label has experienced a resurgence, took to Instagram to remember the legendary designer and wrote, "Manfred, I am so honored to have known you and to work within your beautiful world. You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation and self empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the designer had been due to announce his new collaborations early this week, his agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot told AFP.

Mugler, born in Strasbourg in December 1948, had arrived in Paris at the age of 20 and created his own label Cafe de Paris in 1973, a year before founding Thierry Mugler. He also published his first photography book in 1988, titled Thierry Mugler: Photographer.

In 1998, the designer published Fashion Fetish Fantasy, a collection of photos of his creations. His early muses included Grace Jones and Joey Arias, and he had a longstanding creative collaboration with David Bowie.

