Kim Kardashian wows internet in sexiest Space Cowgirl Halloween costume, all pics inside

Halloween may be over, but stars are still treating fans to the Halloween looks they sported on the weekend. One of these celebrities is Kim Kardashian West. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum always goes all the way out for Halloween celebrations. However, this year Kim, who is rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson, kept things mellow and celebrated Halloween with her kids and loved ones. For the occasion, she wore a creation by one of her favourite designers, Manfred Thierry Mugler, and the result was truly out of this world.

Kim Kardashian's make-up artist Ash Kholm described her look for Halloween as "sexy platinum cowgirl," and we agree. Kim chose to go as a Space Cowgirl for her kids' Halloween party. Thierry Mugler designed her costume for the bash.

Sharing the images on her Instagram, Kim wrote, "HALLOWEEN 2021- CowBot Costume by @manfredthierrymugler #SpaceCowboy." The Instagram page of Thierry Mugler also posted her photos on the gram saying, "CowBot Girl ! @kimkardashian - Best Fun Energy in the Universe #Halloween #Costume #halloweencostume."

Kim's futuristic outfit came with various glam details like the metallic silver sheen, a proper cowboy hat, armbands, a bralette, thigh-high boots, and high-waisted bottoms. She showed off her curvaceous frame in the outfit that came adorned with several intricately-placed cut-outs.

Kim's bralette gave us full-on Wonder Woman vibes with a star placed right in the middle. It carried a sweetheart neckline and a midriff-baring cropped hem. She teamed it with high-waisted bottoms connected with thigh-high boots adorned in OTT embellishments.

Kim Kardashian.

Kim accessorised the look with armbands and a proper cowboy hat in the same metallic silver sheen. She styled the cowgirl ensemble with open tresses, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, sharp contour, glowing skin, and shimmery silver eye make-up.

After Kim posted a glimpse of her glam look, it instantly went viral and garnered several likes and comments. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, dropped cowboy and heart-eye emojis in the comments section to show her love for Kim's costume.

See some more comments:

Comments on Kim Kardashian's post.

What do you think of her sexy Halloween attire? As for us, we absolutely nailed it.

