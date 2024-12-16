Menu Explore
Manushi Chhillar dropped the most glamorous look ever in stunning burgundy blazer; take notes for your next party outfit

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 16, 2024 08:13 AM IST

Manushi Chhillar turns up the glam in a stunning burgundy blazer, redefining party style with fierce fashion. Get ready to take notes.

Manushi Chhillar dropped a bombshell look last night that's sure to ignite your party spirit. The former Miss World is an absolute stunner who slays fashion goals like a pro. Whether it's a traditional saree or glam gown, Manushi can turn any outfit into a statement.

Manushi's latest look features her in a glamorous Falguni Shane Peacock blazer.(Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)
Manushi's latest look features her in a glamorous Falguni Shane Peacock blazer.(Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

With her massive social media following, her Insta-dairies are nothing short of a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Her latest look in a stunning burgundy blazer is no exception and will leave you in total awe. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar radiates glamour in eye-catching shimmery mini dress by Shantanu and Nikhil. Check out photos inside )

Manushi Chhillar rocks stunning blazer look

On Sunday, Manushi treated her fans to a weekend delight by sharing a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram. Captioned "We definitely painted the pink city red," the post featured the former Miss World looking absolutely stunning in a Falguni Shane Peacock blazer.

Her outfit features a blazer with power shoulders, full sleeves, notched lapels, and a black satin double collar that perfectly contrasts the burgundy backdrop. The trendy uneven hemline, along with feather and sequin detailing, added a touch of dramatic flair. Manushi paired the blazer with a black lacy sweetheart neckline bralette underneath and sheer stockings, elevating her bold look.

Manushi accessorised her look with a pair of Chanel black stud earrings and sleek black leather thigh-high boots, adding an edgy touch to her ensemble. Styled by celebrity makeup artist Mehak Oberoi, she opted for a flawless glam look featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, a luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. Donning a messy hairstyle, she perfectly completed her glam look.

About Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar, an Indian actress and model, rose to fame after winning the Miss World 2017 pageant. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the epic drama Samrat Prithviraj. Following that, she appeared in films like The Great Indian Family, Operation Valentine, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Up next, she is set to star in John Abraham's political thriller, Tehran.

