Manushi Chhillar's flirty look in white bikini top and floral pants leaves fans hooked: Check out her gorgeous pics

Actor Manushi Chhillar is not one to hold back from experimenting with new sartorial statements. The Miss World 2017's fashion profile is all about embracing flirty and feminine styles, slaying ethnic ensembles, rocking loungewear for beach outings, and so much more. Her latest look for a photoshoot, done during her Goa holiday, is also a testament to the same and has her fans hooked.

Manushi took to Instagram on Monday evening to post sunkissed pictures of herself dressed in a bikini top and floral pants set. She captioned the post with sun emoticons. The star's flirty ensemble is perfect for spending the day lounging by the pool or attending a beach party with your friends. While the top is from a resortwear label called Flirtatious India, the pants are by designer Mandira Wirk's brand. Additionally, celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani styled the look. Scroll ahead to see the photos.

Manushi chose a white bralette-styled bikini top that comes in a bandeau fit with a plunging sweetheart neckline and hem, gathered details on the front, and a twisted knot.

Flaunting her toned midriff, the 24-year-old beauty queen teamed the top with high-waisted satin silk pants featuring a floral print in red, green and pink hues done on a pearl white background.

Manushi flaunts her toned midriff in bikini top and floral pants.

Manushi accessorised her ensemble with minimal yet striking jewellery pieces. She wore a dainty chain choker, chunky gold necklace, and statement rings. Side parted open tresses styled in romantic waves, nude brown lip shade, dewy base make-up, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, a blushed glow, and on-fleek eyebrows rounded off the glam picks.

Manushi's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. They took to the comments section to praise the star's look. See some of the comments:

Comments on Manushi Chhillar's post.

Earlier, Manushi had served another set of beach fashion goals in a trendy ensemble. She wore a corseted cropped top and shorts adorned with a funky multi-coloured print done on a green background.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

