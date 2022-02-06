Manushi Chhillar in funky printed bustier and shorts chills in Goa: Sharvari Wagh calls her stunning

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is taking a break from work and enjoying a holiday in Goa. Earlier, the star had travelled to Oman, giving a glimpse of her steal-worthy holiday fashion choices and all the adventurous activities she did while vacationing there. Now, in Goa, the star is chilling in a beach-ready outfit and giving us fashion tips for our next getaway. Her latest post is proof enough.

On Saturday, Manushi posted two photos on her Instagram page that showed her chilling at her resort in Goa while smiling brightly for the camera. The star captioned the post, "Goa diaries [Palm Tree emoticons]." She wore a printed bustier and shorts set for the photoshoot, embracing fun tropical vibes. The ensemble is from the shelves of the resortwear clothing label, Saaksha And Kinni. Celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani styled the former beauty queen.

Take a look at Manushi's post:

Coming to the design details of Manushi's co-ord ensemble, the bustier features a sweetheart neckline, broad strappy sleeves, fitted bodice, and a funky print done in turquoise green, yellow, red, black, white, orange and many more shades. Additionally, the cropped hem length of the bustier bared the star's toned midriff.

Manushi teamed the bustier with high-rise shorts adorned with matching tropical-inspired print. It comes with a front closure and pockets on the side.

The 24-year-old star teamed the coordinated look with minimal accessories. Manushi chose an ornate gold necklace in a quirky design and a matching ring.

In the end, Manushi styled the co-ord look by leaving her side-parted and curled tresses open, and for the glam, the star went with a glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

After Manushi shared the post, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Sharvari Wagh also reacted to the pictures and wrote, "Stunning."

Sharvari Wagh's comment.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

