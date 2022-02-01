Manushi Chhillar is perfect Valentine's Day fashion inspo in candy stripes midi

We have entered the month of love and whether your ideal date is elegant and fancy or low-key and chill, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's latest viral pictures in a candy striped midi dress got your fashion woes sorted for a cute Valentine’s Day outfit which is essential on February 14. Serving a sizzling fashion inspiration and making us fall in love with candy stripes all over again, Manushi dolled up for a magazine photoshoot in a flared midi dress that looked perfect Valentine's Day outfit or for going on a romantic date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Manushi shared a slew of pictures that gave a glimpse of her sultry photoshoot where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning a drop shoulder chevron flared midi dress that was made of organza fabric.

Sporting ivory and berry polka stripes all over, the dress came with a plunging neckline that ended at her waist to add to the hotness quotient. It was perfectly cinched at the waist with an inbuilt cloth band before extending into a flared skirt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Completing her attire with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, Manushi pulled back her silky tresses into a bun to let her garment do the maximum talking. She accessorised her look with a black leather wristwatch from Tissot Bellissima, a Shen ring in bold black from Equiivalence and a pair of diamond earrings.

Wearing a dab of berry pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Manushi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking happy candids for the camera, the diva set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Smile Therapy (sic)” and with a white heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer duo Gauri and Nainika's eponymous luxury fashion label that boasts of design aesthetics which incorporate a feeling of romance and glamour combined with sleek elegance to create classic styles that never date and a higher end prêt line consisting of styles that are decidedly evening wear. The midi dress originally costs ₹52,000 on the designer website.

Manushi Chhillar's midi dress from Gauri and Nainika (gauriandnainika.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Needless to say, the pictures and video instantly went viral and broke the Internet as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.