Manushi Chhillar's dreamy look in a blue tulle gown is straight out of fairytale

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, who will soon make her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar, is known for her impressive and swoon-worthy sartorial choices. The star’s wardrobe boasts of a varied collection of dreamy silhouettes, be it leather corsets or printed pants or red-carpet-ready gowns. Her latest look in a tulle gown is also cooking up a storm online.

Manushi took to Instagram recently to share a picture of herself dressed in a deep blue tulle gown. The photo is from a photoshoot where the star sat on the stairs, surrounded by a pretty backdrop. She captioned the image, “Cheesy much?”

The dress that Manushi wore for the dreamy shoot is from the designer label, Aanchal Chanda. It featured ruffle details all over the ensemble. The tulle layers were adorned on the sleeves and the skirt of the gown. The actor flashed her million-dollar smile while posing in the dress and looked like she just stepped out of a fairytale.

Manushi left her wavy locks open in a side parting with the deep blue gown. She kept her glam minimal with a nude lip shade, bold red eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and eyeliner-adorned eyes. For accessories, she chose a sleek bracelet for her hand.

Earlier, Manushi had shared a video of herself painting a canvas on Instagram. She had shared the video with the caption, “The blinding ego. What do you see? #paintings #art #paintingreels #trendingreels #artreels.” She created breathtaking artwork in the clip and even impressed her fans on the photo-sharing app.

On the professional front, Manushi, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj. The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The star plays the role of Sanyogita in it.

