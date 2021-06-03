Manushi Chhillar in crop top and joggers makes glam statement for neon fashion

Manushi Chhillar won the hearts of her fans all over the world after winning the Miss World 2017 pageant. The star, who will soon make her big Bollywood debut, is known for making heads turn with her interesting and swoon-worthy sartorial choices. From striped ensembles to chic leather bodices and athleisure, the 24-year-old never shies away from experimenting.

Recently, Manushi added a splash of neon and pastels on our timelines as she shared stunning pictures from a photoshoot. Captioning the pictures ‘throwback’, Manushi posted several images of herself dressed in a white crop top and neon green pants.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth ₹20k

She wore a cropped white tank top for the shoot. The sleeveless top had a comfy look, thus making it a perfect look for the summer. Flaunting her midriff, Manushi wore the crop top with a pair of neon green track pants. The pants had a drawstring detailing and gathered hemline.

Manushi gave us a masterclass on how to wear the brightest and boldest shades with her look. The actress showed that the key to wearing neon shades is by toning it down with a subtle pastel hue like the white top that she wore.

Manushi opted to style the look minimally, thus keeping the effortless athleisure vibe intact. She accessorised her ensemble with a dainty gold chain and tiny hoop earrings. For her hair, Manushi left them open in a side parting and styled them in wild curls. All she needed was a glam make-up look to round it off, so she opted for glowing skin, heavy bronzer, highlighted cheeks, dark chocolate-hued lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows and shimmery eye shadow.

This is not the first time that Manushi Chhillar has amazed us with her outfit choices. Here are some of her past looks that left us swooning:

Manushi will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj. The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The star plays the role of Sanyogita in it.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter