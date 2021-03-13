Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth 20k

Time and again, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar shares images of herself in gorgeous attires and breaks the internet. Be it Indian wear, an evening gown or an athleisure co-ord set, she slays it all with equal elan and her recent pictures are a testimony to our statement. Looking chic in a brown athleisure set, the actor showed us how to take the quirky quotient up a notch when it comes to this style.

The images that we are talking about show Manushi dressed in a brown bodysuit. The spaghetti strap piece was made out of latex and its cuts flaunted the 23-year-old's curves. She teamed the glossy bodysuit with a pair of brown zipper pyjama style pants. The monogram number was high-waisted increasing the comfy factor of the attire. She completed the look with a pair of beige peep-toe kitten heels.

To add more quirk to the look, she wore a similar monogram bucket cap. That was not all, for a few of the shots, Manushi was snapped with open tightly curled hair which gave the outfit that extra oomph and in some images, she was seen with cornrows. Letting the outfit be the main star, she opted to go with minimal accessories and was seen wearing just a pair of small hoop earrings, a delicate gold chain and a couple of gold rings. Manushi shared the images from the shoot on Instagram and left her fans stunned.

Coming back to attire, Manushi's quirky athleisure look is from Beyonce's collaboration with Adidas. If you want to buy this latex bodysuit, you will have to spend ₹6,599. The pair of zipper pants will cost you ₹12,999. Her total outfit is worth ₹19,598.

The bodysuit is worth ₹6,599(adidas.co.in)

The pants cost ₹12,999(adidas.co.in)

A lot of celebrities like Disha Patani and Kiara Advani have lately been taking their athleisure game up a notch by adding pastel colours and quirky prints to it.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will soon be making her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in their upcoming film The Great Indian Family.

