Manushi Chhillar slays airport look in striped pantsuit to stay snug and stylish

The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than former Miss World Manushi Chhillar? Nailing the art of layering in black and white striped pantsuit with spaghetti top and sneakers, Manushi showed how to stay snug and stylish and we can't wait to recreate this chic and cool distraction as the perfect airport look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, the “globetrotter” shared a picture that suggested her being home for Diwali but it is her sartorial elegance in the formal wear with a comfy spin that has us hooked. The picture featured the diva donning a well fitted blazer that came in black and white stripes and was worn with sleeves pushed back.

The diva teamed the unbuttoned blazer with a black spaghetti top inside that was tucked in a pair of black and white striped trousers. The trousers came with wide-leg fitting, a pocket on either side and a drawstring at the waist front.

Pulling back her sleek tresses into a mid-parted bun, Manushi accessorised her look with a simple pair of diamond earring studs, a delicate layered neckpiece and a wristwatch. She completed her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers to keep things casual and to lessen the pantsuit's formal impact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of luscious red lipstick, Manushi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a candid pose in her balcony, Manushi asserted in the caption, “No place like home #globetrotter (sic)” and punctuated it with red heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sneakers are credited to Japanese shoe brand, Onitsuka Tiger, that boasts of the fusion of Japanese heritage and modern flair and promotes youth health through sport. The white sneakers originally costs ₹13,999 on their designer website.

Manushi Chhillar's white sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger (onitsukatiger.com)

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauties sort your fashion woes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter