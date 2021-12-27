Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Masaba Gupta is swimwear fashion goals in floral bikini on ‘busy Monday’

We want our Mondays to be as sartorially ‘busy’ as Masaba Gupta's whose sizzling viral picture in floral bikini sets pulses racing and makes us want to take a beach vacay with friends RN 
Masaba Gupta is swimwear fashion goals in floral bikini on ‘busy Monday’ (Instagram/masabagupta)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Floral bikinis have been the biggest swimwear trends this year and Indian designer Masaba Gupta was seen having a moment in one of them this Monday. We want our Mondays to be as sartorially “busy” as Masaba's whose sizzling viral picture in floral bikini sets pulses racing and makes us want to take a beach vacay with friends right now.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared a picture that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of the first day of a new work week where she effortlessly raised the bar of swimwear fashion goals. The picture featured her sunbathing on a reclining chair at a beach, donning a strappy black base bikini top that sported multicoloured flower prints all over.

The deep plunge neckline top was teamed with a matching bottom that too came in a black base bikini and sported multicoloured flower prints all over.  Leaving her straightened curly tresses open down her back, Masaba accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a pair of tiny earrings.

Fiddling with her bag, Masaba struck a candid pose for the camera and the Internet was on fire. Setting fans on frenzy, Masaba captioned the picture, “Busyyyy Monday (sic)” and captioned it with a flood of smiley, beach, coconut etc emojis.

Some of the popular colours for summer 2021, especially in swimsuits, were neon, hot pink, tangerine, lime green, bright teal and fluorescent shades. The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 included neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts.

Masaba Gupta's latest bikini picture makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe now as the floral bikini looks like the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. What do you think?

