Master the art of colour-blocking and mixing prints: Tips and tricks to rock these playful fashion trends

Colour-blocking and mixing prints have gained immense popularity in the fashion world. These trends allow fashion enthusiasts to experiment with contrasting colours and patterns in a single outfit, creating a bold and eye-catching look. While colour blocking involves combining two or more solid colours, mixing prints is all about pairing different patterns in a single ensemble. However, one must maintain balance while experimenting with these trends, and not go overboard with too many colours or patterns. It's also crucial to consider the occasion and setting while choosing colours and prints. While these trends work well for a street-style look, they may not be appropriate for a professional or formal setting. (Also read: From neon colours to metallics: Top Gen Z summer fashion trends for 2023 )

While colour blocking involves combining two or more solid colours, mixing prints is all about pairing different patterns in a single ensemble. (Instagram )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Color blocking involves pairing two or more solid, bold colours together in an outfit. This can be done in a variety of ways, from wearing a solid-coloured top and bottom in different hues to pairing complementary colours like blue and orange or pink and green. The key is to keep the colour palette simple and avoid adding too many accessories or patterns that might overwhelm the look," says, Shruti Kaushik, Fashion Designer and Founder of Fallon Studio.

She further adds, "Mixing prints, on the other hand, involves pairing different patterns in a single outfit. This can be a bit trickier than colour blocking, as the patterns need to complement each other without clashing. One way to do this is to pair patterns that share a similar colour scheme, such as a striped shirt with a floral skirt in matching hues. Another approach is to mix contrasting patterns, such as polka dots and stripes or leopard print and plaid, for a bold and eclectic look,"

Mixing prints and colour-blocking:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shruti further shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the easy ways to get into the playful trend of mixing and matching bold colours and patterns.

1. Floral vibes

Floral prints are always soothing to the eyes. However, we often tend to play it muted when we are going for a floral top. But, you can still go bold and beautiful by mixing a floral print with colourful bottom wear. Keep the colour palette the same, so if you are choosing a floral print blouse or shirt with blue patterns on it, go for solid blue-coloured flared pants with it. The colour blocking will balance down your outfit and add a neutral bag to complete your look.

2. Go boho

Boho chic is the new and trendiest way to keep up your fashion game on top. Boho style is all about getting relaxed and comfy. From flowy pants to printed blouses to maxi skirts, you can play with a lot of colours and patterns when it comes to Bohemian style. Wear a printed flowy skirt with simple patterns like shapes or stripes and opt for a solid-coloured tank top or a vest. You can also go full-on with a floral printed maxi dress and add a colourful flowerhead to get the ultimate Boho vibe.

3. Let’s co-ord

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Co-ord sets are not just trendy but they look extremely fashionable. You can easily go print on print with a co-ord pantsuit. Make sure to choose the same colour palette and keep the prints dynamic. Poppy orange and pink, tangerine yellow and cobalt blue, and mauve, and neon green are some of the great colour combinations to try. Keep your accessories minimal and shoes and bags in a neutral colour to stand out in the crowd.

4. Casually wild

Animal prints are here to stay and when you mix them with the perfect amount of glam, your outfit just reaches the next level. So, bring out your inner wilderness with an animal print crop top and bold-coloured flared pants or pleated skirts. You can also wear a polka-dotted easy- breezy dress with an animal-printed blazer or a kimono for a more laid-back look. Put on a boater hat and carry on a jute tote and you are all set to rock.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Have you been contemplating how to make your fashion more colourful? Here’s your cue to incorporate these simple styling tips and glam up your fashion.