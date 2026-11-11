Mckenna Grace channels another Katniss Everdeen look from Catching Fire for The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping press tour

Mckenna Grace's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour has been a masterclass in method dressing. The actor, herself a fan of the dystopian series written by Suzanne Collins and adapted on screen by Francis Lawrence, has turned the many iconic looks from the previous films and the important arcs from the books into her mood board. Her latest look for the Los Angeles screening is one of many spectacular moments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Mckenna Grace's Sunrise on the Reaping press tour looks are homage to Hunger Games movies: Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress to Mockingjay

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

To attend the premiere of the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping film in Los Angeles, Mckenna, who plays Maysilee Donner, chose to wear a black gown inspired by Katniss Everdeen—played by Jennifer Lawrence. It is a copy of the black gown Katniss wore to the Capitol party. Let's decode the look.

Continuing her method dressing streak

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 20-year-old actress wore a recreation of Katniss’ Capitol Gala dress from Catching Fire—after wearing the wedding dress and the ‘Girl on Fire’ chariot dress—while attending a fan screening of the new movie on November 10 at AMC Century City in Los Angeles. She also shared pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, “Los Angeles:)our first US fan screening!! Thank you, everyone, for coming and for dressing up; we had such a blast. 10 more days now till Sunrise on the Reaping is yours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 20-year-old actress wore a recreation of Katniss’ Capitol Gala dress from Catching Fire—after wearing the wedding dress and the ‘Girl on Fire’ chariot dress—while attending a fan screening of the new movie on November 10 at AMC Century City in Los Angeles. She also shared pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, “Los Angeles:)our first US fan screening!! Thank you, everyone, for coming and for dressing up; we had such a blast. 10 more days now till Sunrise on the Reaping is yours.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She wore a custom Elisabetta Franchi gown that was almost identical to the original, featuring burgundy-red feathered shoulders, a plunging neckline, intricate black embellishments, and a sheer skirt. The similarities are impossible to miss.

Even the raised fang detailing along the neckline was replicated to create Mckenna's look, making this one of her most faithful recreations yet. A few details that add her own charm to the ensemble are the lace embroidery on the skirt, a thigh-high slit, black beaded tassels on the shoulder, and the black taffeta silk fabric.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The styling

Meanwhile, for the glam, Mackenna chose a shimmering pink-tinted red eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a blush-tinted lip shade. For the jewels, she chose diamond-and-ruby-encrusted double hoop earrings, diamond cocktail rings, and black velvet stilettos. Lastly, for her hair, she styled it in a slicked-back bun with a centre parting to create a clean look.

About Sunrise on the Reaping

Based on the 2025 book by Suzanne Collins, the movie follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The movie will be released in theatres on November 20.