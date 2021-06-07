Meghan Markle welcomes second child, here's a look at her pregnancy fashion

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child with Prince Harry. The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4. The name is a tribute to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and mother, Princess Diana. The couple announced the joyous news to the world on Sunday, after which the members of the Royal family congratulated them on social media. Lili was born on Friday at 11:40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz, a spokesperson for the couple said.

Meghan had first announced that she is pregnant with a girl when she sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Both Meghan and Harry had made the news public during the infamous conversation. Throughout her second pregnancy, Meghan made rare appearances. However, each time she attended a virtual event or an interview, she was dressed impeccably, and new mommies-to-be should definitely take a note out of her pregnant style book.

THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW

Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Reuters)

For her appearance on the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan picked a long-sleeve black midi dress with white floral prints. The triple silk georgette dress featured a plunging V-neckline and matching fabric belt that brought the dress together. She rounded off her attire with black suede stilettoes.

The Duchess accessorised her ensemble with an heirloom diamond bracelet from Princess Diana's collection. She also wore a Cartier bracelet and a dainty aquamarine necklace. She tied her hair in a casual bun and kept her make-up simple with kohl-lined eyes and pink lipstick.

THE FLORAL DRESS

Meghan Markle in a floral print dress. (Instagram/@meghanmarklesource)

Meghan opted for a poppy print silk shirtdress for her appearance on a segment of the Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. The floral midi dress featured a fabric belt on the waistline. Meghan cinched the waist and the flowy A-line midi skirt of the ensemble with the belt. To accessorise her outfit, Meghan wore a dainty gold neckpiece and matching earrings. She left her tresses open in a side parting with the ensemble and opted for her signature minimal make-up look with kohl-adorned eyes.

THE PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT DRESS

For the announcement of her second pregnancy, Meghan and Harry chose to break traditions and use a laidback and casual shoot to make the news public. Meghan slipped into a sleeveless long maternity dress with a flowy silhouette for the heartwarming picture. She left her locks open with the ensemble, which flaunted her baby bump. The picture was clicked by Misan Harriman.

THE FLORAL OFF-SHOULDER DRESS

After making the big announcement that they are expecting a baby girl, Meghan and Harry's good friend and photographer Misan shared a new black-and-white picture of the couple with their son Archie. A happy Meghan shows off her baby bump while cradling her son, Archie, in her arms in the heartwarming image. For the shoot, Meghan opted for a floral printed off-the-shoulder long dress. The ensemble had quarter length sleeves and pleated details on the skirt. Meghan left her tress open with the dress and flaunted her pregnancy glow.

THE OSCAR DE LA RENTA DRESS

Meghan Markle in an Oscar de la Renta dress (Twitter/@whatmegwore)

Meghan and Harry had made a surprise appearance on Spotify's Stream On event in February, where they had talked about their new podcast Archewell Audio. The Duchess of Sussex chose to wear a stylish, drop-waist dress by Oscar de la Renta in the video. The ready-to-wear shift dress from the luxury brand featured lemon and green leaf motifs that reminded us of summer. The sleeveless dress had a dramatic flounce hem and a round neckline that added a perfect finish. Meghan left her locks open in a middle parting with the dress and once again opted for kohl-clad eyes and simple make-up.

Meghan and Harry are already parents to a two-year-old boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple welcomed Archie on May 6, 2019.

