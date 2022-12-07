Meghan Markle with Prince Harry attends Ripple of Hope Awards in off-shoulder dress and Diana's ring: See pics, videos

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala in New York City, US. Meghan and Harry were honoured with the Ripple of Hope Award at the event for their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation. While Meghan made a statement at the event dressed in an off-shoulder white dress styled with Princess Diana's aquamarine ring, Prince Harry complemented her in a sleek suit. (Also Read | Meghan Markle radiates royalty in classy black gown for new magazine cover, says she is ready to get back on Instagram)

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's ring to the Ripple of Hope Awards

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, slipped into a pearl-white ensemble to attend the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards with Prince Harry. Meghan's ensemble is a custom look created by Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton. She carried a black bag by Givenchy and Diana's aquamarine ring (she wore it during her wedding reception in 2018) with the midi dress. Pictures and videos of the couple from the occasion were shared by fans online. Check some of the snippets below.

Coming to the design of Meghan's custom dress, it features an off-the-shoulder overlapping neckline accentuating her décolletage, full-length sleeves, an asymmetric hem, a front thigh-high slit, a draping silhouette, a fitted bust, and a figure-skimming fit.

Meghan accessorised the ensemble with shimmering ear-drop diamond earrings, statement rings, black pointed heels, and a sleek mini black-and-gold clutch. A centre-parted pulled-back braided low bun completed the hairdo.

In the end, Meghan chose her signature minimal makeup featuring nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, lightly rouged cheeks, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows and glowing skin to round off the look.

Lastly, Prince Harry complemented his wife in a dapper navy blue suit set featuring a notch lapel blazer, matching pants, and a crisp white shirt. He styled the ensemble with bracelets, a sleek tie, dress shoes, and a trimmed beard.