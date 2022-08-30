Meghan Markle radiates royalty in classy black gown for new magazine cover, says she is ready to get back on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, exuded royalty in a new magazine cover she shot for the New York magazine's The Cut. The pictures from the photoshoot and Meghan's conversation with the publication were released online on Monday evening, and since then, it has created quite the buzz on social media. The 41-year-old mother of two kids opened up about her return to Instagram, relationship with the Royals, UK tabloids, and managing Archewell with Prince Harry. She also slipped into two stunning looks for getting pictures clicked at her estate in Montecito, where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle exudes royalty in new interview

On Monday, the official Instagram page of The Cut and photographer Campbell Addy shared pictures from Meghan Markle's cover shoot. One of the pictures from the photoshoot shows the Duchess sitting barefoot on a wooden chair inside her garden, dressed in a black gown. Two other pictures show Meghan looking like stunning in a white pantsuit and a printed strapless midi dress. Additionally, the cover photo features a close-up of Meghan looking straight at the camera. Check out all pictures from the magazine shoot below.

Meghan's sleeveless black gown radiates her jaw-dropping beauty and chic glamour and features halter straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, cinched waist, a thigh-high slit on the side, and a gathered silhouette. The Duchess of Sussex teamed it with a pearl necklace, a sleeked-back low bun, minimal makeup and sunkissed glowing skin.

In the interview, Meghan talked about her desire to return to Instagram. The 41-year-old had to give up control over her Instagram and many other things with the beginning of her engagement to Prince Harry and becoming a part of the Royal family. "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back...on Instagram," she said in the interview. "It was a big adjustment - a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," she added.

In the interview, Meghan also opened up about her hopes of having room to repair the relationship between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, after the couple decided to step back from Royal life. She discussed her estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and said, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."