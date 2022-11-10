Men's Fashion: Top footwear trends and colours to experiment with this season

Like other fashion trends, footwear trends come and go. The good part is that people are no longer settling for things that only look good but rather feel equally great. With the pandemic driving social affairs to an absolute minimum, our lifestyle has changed considerably. More than ever, we have started giving importance to health and fitness. From yoga to home workouts and morning walks to jogging sessions, people have embraced healthy habits for good. Invariably, this has resulted in an increased demand for high-quality, comfortable, and variety of shoes suited for different activities and occasions. (Also read: Winter essentials: 5 trendiest clothes men must have in their winter wardrobe )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshwardhan Patwardhan, Founder, Chappers, shared a detailed guide to help you make the call if you are trying to navigate the ever-changing footwear landscape. He shared the emerging men’s shoe trends, along with some styling advice.

1. Loafers

Loafers took over the footwear market this year, and things are about to level up even further in the upcoming one. (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Loafers took over the footwear market this year, and things are about to level up even further in the upcoming one. All-season footwear loafers are highly sought-after for being versatile yet stylish. Wear it under your denim, shorts, cotton pants, or trousers from the wee hours tonight; loafers won’t disappoint you. Any shade of brown would go perfectly with a semi-formal look, and keep the blues and greys for your casual attire.

2. Slip-Ons

Men should own at least one pair of slip-on in their footwear collection. (istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Men should own at least one pair of slip-on in their footwear collection. They are versatile, long-lasting, and allow your feet to breathe. The best part is that slip-ons can be teamed with any casual outfit – whether a t-shirt with denim or a button-down shirt with cotton pants. Until now, men preferred slip-ons in basic shades like black, white, and grey, but experimenting with bolder shades will not harm them. As neon has made a noticeable comeback, you might want to try your hands at neon-coloured slip-ons – from electric green to lemon yellow or fluorescent orange. You will surely steal the limelight in this super fun and vibrant slip-ons.

3. Brogues

Brogues are durable, classy, low-heeled shoes that have been around since the late 1700s. (pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brogues are durable, classy, low-heeled shoes that have been around since the late 1700s. It is often said that those who consider themselves gentlemen must ideally have brogues in their wardrobe. Brogues are suitable for your business meetings and casual outings, offering better utility than others. A brogue in deep brown, navy blue, black, or dual shades makes it a statement accessory like no other. Invest in a good-quality brogue from a high-end brand, and it will grow old with you.

4. Espadrilles

If you want to add variety to your otherwise monotonous footwear collection, a pair of espadrilles will bring that breath of fresh air. (istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you want to add variety to your otherwise monotonous footwear collection, a pair of espadrilles will bring that breath of fresh air. For summers, especially, espadrilles will offer the right amount of breathability and comfort. You can either go bold in rich reds and blues for night-time occasions or stay well within your comfort zone with colours like beige, brown, or black. Match this footwear with a polo t-shirt, cotton trousers, and a semi-casual blazer, and make heads turn effortlessly.

5. Casual Sneakers

Sneakers can never go out of style and strength. It's a must have for every men. (pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sneakers can never go out of style and strength! Whether you go for a quick grocery run, a casual meeting with a friend, a late-night stroll at the park, or even a small hiking tour over the weekend – your sneakers will accompany you everywhere. What is interesting about having a pair of sneakers in your shoe collection is the variety and styles you can choose– at every price point. Apart from all-time classic white sneakers, you can opt for multi-toned pairs in bold, funky, or subtle pastels ranging from blue, yellow, violet, and green to red or orange.

These are some of the trendy footwear for men that are likely to do rounds in the future. Grab a pair of these shoes, and you will be sorted to dress up for any occasion, whether a fun and casual event or a formal corporate meeting. Importantly, feel free to play with colours with different outfits. Celebrate your choices and let your confidence shine through because that makes you unique.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter