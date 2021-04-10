Met Gala 2021: Poet laureate Amanda Gorman approached to host US fashion event

A glamorous party that was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic will be back this year and the first youth poet laureate of the United States, Amanda Gorman has been approached to host the ceremony.

According to Page Six, the Met Gala event that marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit in the US will be returning on September 13 this year.

However, the big news that could drive more attention to the event is that American poet Amanda Gorman, who grabbed eyeballs with her inaugural poetry at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony, has been approached to host Vogue's 2021 star-studded ceremony.

Vogue's 'Oscars of Fashion' originally takes place on the first Monday of May that is May 3, according to the calendar, but keeping an eye on the infectious disease the date has been set for five months later that is September 13, in hopes that life will have returned to something closer to normal by then.

A source told Page Six that it won't be on the first Monday of the month because that date is already occupied by Labor Day.

"Even Anna Wintour can't change a federal holiday," said the insider.

According to the sources, the magazine has also approached Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) chairman Tom Ford to act as host along with Amanda.

Amanda, the 23-year old breakout star of President Biden's inauguration, is on the cover of the magazine's May issue and the subject of a relentlessly glowing profile inside.

Given her show-stopping performance at the inauguration, the theme fittingly will be a celebration of America and American designers, as per Page Six.

However, the format for this year's event has been still kept under wraps.

The event is considered as fashion's biggest night and sees celebrities from Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian to Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and CAA's Bryan Lourd.

In 2020, there was a virtual event in place of a physical event, where celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Roberts, and Amanda Seyfried flaunted their looks from home and stars like Mindy Kaling and Adam Rippon took part in the #MetGalaChallenge, recreating looks from past years.

