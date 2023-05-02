Met Gala 2023: Rihanna arrives late in white bridal gown with A$AP Rocky, displays baby bump at fashion's biggest night

Rihanna is finally here! Rihanna arrived fashionably late to celebrate fashion's biggest night - Met Gala 2023. Rihanna attended the ball with her partner A$AP Rocky and took over the star-studded occasion with her inimitable maternity style. The Diamonds singer, who is pregnant with her second child, displayed her baby bump at the world's biggest red-carpet event in a white ensemble. Rihanna and A$AP, as the evening's final guests, embraced the Karl Lagerfeld-dedicated dress code with some subtle homages to the late Chanel creative director. The theme for the night is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Check out Rihanna's pictures from the Gala below.

Rihanna arrives at Met Gala with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Met Gala 2023.

On Monday (Tuesday IST), Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Rihanna wore a dramatic white Maison Valentino gown with a long sweeping train for the fashion's biggest night. Meanwhile, the rapper complemented Rihanna in a Gucci ensemble featuring a black blazer, a white collared dress shirt, and a high-low red plaid pleated kilt layered over a pair of bedazzled baggy jeans. His outfit took inspiration from a similar look that Karl Lagerfeld once wore to close out the Chanel runway in 2004. Black sunglasses, a silver brooch on the lapel, stud earrings, steel-tip square-toe boots, statement rings, a braided hairdo, and a glove completed the look.

Rihanna's white Valentino gown for Met Gala featured a structured ivory top covered in rosettes, which completely engulfed her torso and head. As she walked up the iconic stairs of The Met Museum, Rihanna removed the structured top to reveal a form-fitting slip gown that hugged her baby bump. It has spaghetti straps, a daring plunging neckline, rose embellishments on the front, a pleated skirt, and a floor-grazing train.

Rihanna finished the look with opera-length fingerless gloves and white sunglasses with attached faux eyelashes. She chose a choker necklace, floral earrings, and high heels for the accessories.

Lastly, Rihanna chose bold red lip shade, a side-parted sleek half-tied hairdo, white eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and dewy base for the glam picks.

