Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and others walk the red carpet in India; know the theme

Every year, fashion enthusiasts wait with bated breath for the first Monday of May for fashion's biggest night. Met Gala 2026 is all set to take place this month, welcoming the biggest names from fashion, music, film, sports, and other industries to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Here's everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2026.

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From where to watch the fashion's biggest night to the theme this year, and co-chairs, here’s everything you need to know about the 78th Met Gala. Also Read | Isha Ambani champions Indian craftsmanship in a beautiful embroidered dress for Vogue Met Gala pre-party | PICS

When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026

The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be streamed live on Monday, May 4, at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. For India, it will be 3:30 am IST on May 5.

You don’t need to get a front-row seat to the unmissable proceedings. It can be watched on streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV.

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{{^usCountry}} Indian viewers can stream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting from 3:30 am IST on May 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian viewers can stream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting from 3:30 am IST on May 5. {{/usCountry}}

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Every year, the crème de la crème of the celebrity world attends the Met Gala. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

{{^usCountry}} Met Gala 2026 theme and dress code {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Met Gala 2026 theme and dress code {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The theme for this year is ‘Costume Art,’ paired with a daring red-carpet dress code: ‘Fashion Is Art.’ As for why they are different, the theme is for the institute’s spring exhibition, which starts on May 10, and the dress code is for attendees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The theme for this year is ‘Costume Art,’ paired with a daring red-carpet dress code: ‘Fashion Is Art.’ As for why they are different, the theme is for the institute’s spring exhibition, which starts on May 10, and the dress code is for attendees. {{/usCountry}}

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The dress code expresses their relationship to fashion and showcases their version of what ‘Fashion Is Art’ means for them. One can always expect to see avant-garde masterpieces and the best fashion has to offer on the Met Gala red carpet.

Met Gala 2026 co-chairs

This year's co-chairs will be high-profile stars from various fields, including music, film and sports. According to Vogue, the co-chairs are Grammy-winning record-breaker Beyoncé, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, and tennis legend Venus Williams.

Co-chairs help plan and oversee the event. They are also responsible for selecting the theme, setting the dress code and curating the guest list. They also help promote the event.

Who will be at the Met Gala this year?

This year, you can expect to see stars like Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, some of the Kardashians, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, and Sarah Pidgeon. Fans of BTS speculate that the K-pop group will also make their debut at the event. Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the honorary chairs and lead sponsors of the spectacle, will also be present.

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From India, Karan Johar is set to make his debut this year, with Manish Malhotra designing his costume. Others likely to join the celebrations are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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