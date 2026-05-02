Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and others walk the red carpet in India; know the theme
The Met Gala 2026 will take place on May 4, featuring stars from various industries to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code of Fashion Is Art.
Every year, fashion enthusiasts wait with bated breath for the first Monday of May for fashion's biggest night. Met Gala 2026 is all set to take place this month, welcoming the biggest names from fashion, music, film, sports, and other industries to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
From where to watch the fashion's biggest night to the theme this year, and co-chairs, here’s everything you need to know about the 78th Met Gala. Also Read | Isha Ambani champions Indian craftsmanship in a beautiful embroidered dress for Vogue Met Gala pre-party | PICS
When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026
The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be streamed live on Monday, May 4, at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. For India, it will be 3:30 am IST on May 5.
You don’t need to get a front-row seat to the unmissable proceedings. It can be watched on streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV.
Indian viewers can stream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting from 3:30 am IST on May 5.{{/usCountry}}
Indian viewers can stream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting from 3:30 am IST on May 5.{{/usCountry}}
Met Gala 2026 theme and dress code{{/usCountry}}
Met Gala 2026 theme and dress code{{/usCountry}}
The theme for this year is ‘Costume Art,’ paired with a daring red-carpet dress code: ‘Fashion Is Art.’ As for why they are different, the theme is for the institute’s spring exhibition, which starts on May 10, and the dress code is for attendees.{{/usCountry}}
The theme for this year is ‘Costume Art,’ paired with a daring red-carpet dress code: ‘Fashion Is Art.’ As for why they are different, the theme is for the institute’s spring exhibition, which starts on May 10, and the dress code is for attendees.{{/usCountry}}
The dress code expresses their relationship to fashion and showcases their version of what ‘Fashion Is Art’ means for them. One can always expect to see avant-garde masterpieces and the best fashion has to offer on the Met Gala red carpet.
Met Gala 2026 co-chairs
This year's co-chairs will be high-profile stars from various fields, including music, film and sports. According to Vogue, the co-chairs are Grammy-winning record-breaker Beyoncé, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, and tennis legend Venus Williams.
Co-chairs help plan and oversee the event. They are also responsible for selecting the theme, setting the dress code and curating the guest list. They also help promote the event.
Who will be at the Met Gala this year?
This year, you can expect to see stars like Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, some of the Kardashians, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, and Sarah Pidgeon. Fans of BTS speculate that the K-pop group will also make their debut at the event. Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the honorary chairs and lead sponsors of the spectacle, will also be present.
From India, Karan Johar is set to make his debut this year, with Manish Malhotra designing his costume. Others likely to join the celebrations are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.