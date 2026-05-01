Manisha Koirala sets summer fashion goals in breezy sarees, fans swoon over her ‘natural beauty’ at 55

Through two distinct saree looks she recently shared on social media, Manisha Koirala has shown how to stay cool while looking 'ethereal'.

As the mercury rises, actor Manisha Koirala is proving that the saree remains the ultimate summer wardrobe staple. At 55, Manisha is serving a masterclass in seasonal dressing, moving from heavy silks to lightweight, breathable fabrics that marry comfort with high-fashion aesthetics. Also read | Manisha Koirala reacts to social media buzz about her salt-and-pepper hair at 55: 'It feels like freedom'

Earlier on April 28, she shared photos of a sophisticated cream and silver-grey saree. This look featured delicate butti work and a silver border added a touch of formality without the weight of heavy embroidery. The playful tassel detailing on the pallu added a modern, whimsical touch to the traditional silhouette. Paired with voluminous waves and statement jhumkas, this look is the perfect inspiration for summer weddings or evening soirees.

In her April 30 Instagram post, Manisha leaned into the minimalist trend with a vibrant, textured peach linen saree. This look is a summer winner for several reasons. Linen is highly absorbent and breathable, making it the gold standard for humid weather. The warm peach hue with subtle golden accents reflects sunlight rather than absorbing it, providing a visual 'cooling' effect. She kept the accessories sparse, opting for a simple bun and classic gold earrings, proving that less is truly more in the heat.

Celebs and fans lose their cool Manisha herself captioned one of her posts: "Sarees are my thing" — and clearly, she’s doing the 'thing' better than anyone else right now. Instagram was quick to celebrate Manisha's 'natural beauty' and impeccable taste.

The comments section of her posts turned into an appreciation club, with ctor Celina Jaitly writing, "Beautiful.. so so pretty." Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also chimed in with a series of heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Manisha's poise equally moved fans with one Instagram user commenting about one of her saree looks, "You don’t just drape a saree. You give it respect, honour it like your culture. You carry it with a kind of soul that makes it feel alive." Another simply said, "The most naturally beautiful actress."

For saree lovers, Manisha’s recent looks offer three key takeaways for navigating the summer heat: stick to linens, mulmuls, and light organzas; and whites, creams, and pastels like peach are your best friends. Also, avoid heavy necklaces that can cause skin irritation in the heat; instead, let a pair of statement earrings do the heavy lifting.