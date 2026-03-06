Summer style sorted: These breathable cotton sarees are perfect for staying cool and elegant in the heat
Cotton sarees are a summer wardrobe essential thanks to their breathable fibres, moisture-absorbing properties and lightweight feel.
Our Picks
When temperatures rise, cotton sarees become one of the most practical and elegant wardrobe choices. Lightweight, breathable and soft against the skin, cotton fabrics allow air circulation and absorb sweat, helping regulate body temperature during hot and humid days. Unlike synthetic materials that trap heat, cotton fibres wick moisture away from the skin and allow it to evaporate quickly, which keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the day.
That’s why cotton sarees remain a summer staple for work, travel, casual outings and even festive events. Be it floral prints and hand-block patterns or stripes and contemporary abstract designs, these sarees prove that comfort and elegance can go hand in hand during the hottest months.
8 breathable cotton sarees worth adding to your summer wardrobe
This elegant cotton saree from Taneira features delicate floral prints that bring a fresh, summery feel to traditional drapes. The lightweight pure cotton fabric ensures a breathable and airy drape, making it ideal for long summer days at work, brunch outings or festive daytime events.
Styling tip:
Pair it with a sleeveless blouse, oxidised jewellery and minimal sandals for a chic summer look.
2. Taavi Floral Pure Cotton Hand Block Print Saree
If you love artisanal textiles, this Taavi saree stands out with its traditional hand-block printed floral design. Crafted in breathable cotton, the saree offers a soft drape that works beautifully for daily wear while still looking elegant.
Styling tip:
Style it with a contrast blouse in rust or indigo and a jute handbag for an earthy summer aesthetic.
This cotton saree from Crafts Moda blends simplicity with heritage prints, creating a timeless everyday piece. The breathable cotton fabric allows easy movement and comfort even during peak summer afternoons. Its understated print makes it perfect for women who prefer subtle elegance rather than loud patterns. The saree transitions easily from daywear to small gatherings.
Styling tip:
Wear it with silver jhumkas and Kolhapuri flats for a relaxed ethnic outfit.
This Moora saree blends traditional Leheriya stripes with cotton comfort, creating a vibrant yet breathable drape. The half-and-half pattern adds dimension to the outfit while the pure cotton weave keeps it light and airy. The colourful stripes instantly brighten a summer wardrobe and make the saree suitable for festive daytime events or cultural celebrations.
Styling tip:
Pair it with a plain blouse and bold statement earrings to balance the striking patterns.
Featuring traditional ethnic motifs, this saree offers a beautiful mix of heritage aesthetics and everyday comfort. The cotton fabric ensures breathability while the earthy print palette gives it a grounded, timeless feel.
Styling tip:
Style it with a high-neck blouse and a sleek bun for a polished ethnic look.
If you prefer contemporary patterns, this striped cotton saree adds a modern edge to traditional draping. The lightweight weave ensures comfort during hot days, while the clean stripes create a flattering silhouette. It’s a versatile pick that works equally well for workwear and casual day outings.
Styling tip:
Add tan sandals and a structured handbag to create a smart daytime outfit.
This Taavi saree combines breathable cotton with delicate zari detailing along the border, making it suitable for both casual and festive occasions. The hand-block prints highlight traditional craftsmanship while keeping the saree lightweight.
Styling tip:
Pair it with gold jewellery and strappy sandals for an elegant evening look.
For those who prefer modern aesthetics, this HERE&NOW saree features contemporary abstract prints on breathable cotton fabric. The design feels youthful and trendy while maintaining the comfort that cotton sarees are known for. It’s perfect for experimenting with fusion styling.
Styling tip:
Wear it with a crop blouse and chunky silver jewellery for a modern Indo-fusion look.
