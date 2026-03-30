Manisha Koirala reacts to social media buzz about her salt-and-pepper hair at 55: 'It feels like freedom'

Sharing photos from her Eid celebrations, Manisha Koirala showed her natural salt-and-pepper look that stands in stark contrast to the airbrushed, ageless standards typically imposed on women in the limelight. For Manisha, this isn't just a hairstyle choice, she described the transition as a 'gentle shift within' in a March 30 interview with The Times of India.

In an industry where the 'fountain of youth' isn't just a myth but a professional requirement, Manisha Koirala is staging a quiet, silver-streaked rebellion. The 55-year-old actor recently sent social media into a frenzy — not with a high-glam transformation, but by simply existing in her own skin. Also read | Manisha Koirala stuns in ethnic co-ord set with ornate necklace and earrings

‘I’m no longer trying to fit into an idea of beauty’ For a woman who navigated the peak of Bollywood stardom and later survived a harrowing battle with ovarian cancer in 2012, the choice to stop dyeing her hair is a reclamation of her narrative – it marks a transition from external validation to internal peace.

Manisha said, "It feels like freedom. A quiet confidence. I’m no longer trying to fit into an idea of beauty – I’m simply being myself. It wasn’t one moment. It was more like a gentle shift within. After everything life has shown me, authenticity began to matter more than appearance."

Why this matters now The scrutiny of women’s looks, particularly as they age, remains a relentless spectator sport. From preventative Botox in one's twenties to the mockery of natural wrinkles in one's fifties, female celebrities are often trapped in a paradox: they are criticised for 'letting themselves go' if they age naturally, and ridiculed for being 'fake' if they seek cosmetic intervention. Therefore, Manisha Koirala’s move is significant.

By embracing her natural hair at 55, she challenges the industry notion that an actor's value diminishes the moment her roots turn grey. Having faced a life-threatening illness, Manisha's definition of beauty has shifted toward resilience and kindness. Her look serves as a visual reminder that surviving and ageing are privileges, not flaws. In her own words, she would 'rather be authentic than be accepted for the wrong reasons'. This sentiment resonates deeply in an era of filtered perfection.