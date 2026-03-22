Manisha Koirala at 55 shows what ageing gracefully looks like as she rocks grey hair, pretty jhumkas in new Eid pics

The first image is a sunlit car selfie, where soft golden light washes over Manisha’s face, accentuating her naturally radiant skin and expressive doe eyes. Her short, tousled grey hair lends a distinct regal charm, further elevated by a pair of intricately crafted, pearl-detailed gold jhumkas from her friend Farah Khan Ali’s label, Farah Khan Atelier .

She also notes in her caption that her favourite jewellery – a pair of elegant jhumkas styled with a simple white shirt – is designed by Farah Khan Ali . Her fresh, glowing makeup is by celebrity artist Tushar Gupta, while her effortlessly tousled hair is styled by Jenny, a celebrity hairstylist who goes by the Instagram handle hairstylist_jennny.

Manisha Koirala is fully embracing her salt-and-pepper era – and doing it with effortless grace. The 55-year-old actor looked radiant in a series of sun-kissed photos she shared on Instagram on March 21, extending warm Eid wishes to her followers. Bathed in soft golden light and adorned with statement jewellery, she captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak... Some days you don’t need a reason to shine… just your favourite jewellery and a happy heart.”

The Nepali actor keeps her look effortlessly refined in a simple white satin shirt that softly reflects the sunlight grazing her shoulders. She pairs it with fresh, glowing makeup – a hint of rouge on the cheeks, feathered brows, and a delicate blush-pink lip – letting her natural elegance take centre stage.

The second slide of her post features a video that captures a quiet, almost ritualistic moment – she is seen gently washing her hands in a shallow brass basin, as a thin stream of water pours from a curved, vintage-style brass jug. The gold-toned bowl is filled with water and scattered rose petals, with soft white-and-pink hues.

The video offers a closer look at Manisha’s right hand, where her ring finger is adorned with a striking statement ring – a large teardrop-shaped emerald encircled by vivid pink diamonds. The jewel pops brilliantly against the otherwise soft, muted palette.

Pastel pink saree pleats are visible across her torso – crafted in a light, breezy, satin-like fabric – while her blouse appears to be full-sleeved, with a gentle fullness that gathers subtly at the wrists, tapering into clean, unstructured cuffs.

Fans react to her look The comments section quickly filled up with love as fans poured in to wish her Eid Mubarak, flooding the post with red hearts and warm greetings. The iconic '90s actor's grey hair became a major talking point, with one fan calling her the “Queen Charlotte of Indian Bridgerton,” perfectly capturing her regal charm.

Others couldn’t stop gushing over her jewellery, writing, “That ring and your earrings and beautiful you,” alongside compliments like “Khoobsoorat,” “You were and still are the most beautiful actress ever,” and “Evergreen and most beautiful.”

Long-time admirers also shared heartfelt nostalgia, with one comment reading, “You will remain forever young, smiling, and happy for all of us. When we were kids of barely 7-8 years, we saw your movies… few of the golden moments of our childhood, and you have a great share there,” while another simply wrote, “One of my favourite heroines of all time, I love you ma’am.”