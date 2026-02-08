Manisha Koirala stuns in ethnic co-ord set with ornate necklace and earrings in recent appearance | See video

In pictures and videos made available on Cherag’s Instagram account, @cheragsmagicalmakeovers, on February 3, the 55-year-old turned heads with her gorgeous ethnic outfit and jewellery to match.

Manisha Koirala channelled Heeramandi vibes during her recent appearance at a fashion event hosted by Bollywood make-up artist Cherag Nerio Bambboat in the first week of February.

The kurta had a round neck with a sharp V-cut, and the entire ensemble was decked with elegant embroidery and sequin details. The designs formed floral motifs, subtle yet beautiful.

The actor appeared at the event wearing an ethnic three-piece co-ord set comprising a long, flowing kurta, trousers and a dupatta. The fabric was seemingly a luxurious chanderi silk in a beige hue.

Manisha Koirala’s accessories When it came to accessorising, grandeur was the word. Manisha paired the outfit with a large statement choker-style necklace. It featured a heavy central medallion designed with intricately details stone settings.

She wore a thick bangle-style matching bracelet on the right hand and sported a rectangular smartwatch on the left. The ensemble was completed with a complementary set of drop jhumka earrings.

As for make-up, it was simple yet elegant. A subtle base makeup highlighted Manisha’s smoky eyes and nude pink lips.

Who is Manisha Koirala Born in Kathmandu in Nepal, Manisha Koirala is the granddaughter of the first Prime Minister of Nepal, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala. She is a veteran Bollywood actress who reached stardom in the 1990s with films like 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, and Dil Se.

In 2012, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After winning a hard-fought battle with the disease, she became an advocate for cancer awareness. She took a break from working in the entertainment industry before rejoining in the latter half of the last decade. Her contemporary works include Lust Stories, Sanju, and Heeramandi.