    Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch deal shocks buyers with up to 70% price drop on top models

    Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch prices have dropped by up to 70% making advanced health tracking, AMOLED displays, and Galaxy ecosystem features more affordable.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 11:45 AM IST
    By Aishwarya Faraswal
    Highest discount

    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details...

    ₹14,499

    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | Bluetooth | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details...

    ₹21,242

    Best value for money

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details...

    ₹18,979

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, White) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AGEsView Details...

    ₹35,199

    Best Samsung Watch

    Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (47mm LTE, Black)_with Other OffersView Details...

    ₹34,999

    Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch deals are grabbing attention as prices drop by up to 70% on some of the brand’s most popular and premium models. This unexpected price cut has made Samsung’s advanced smartwatches significantly more accessible for users looking to upgrade their fitness and lifestyle tech without overspending.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 comes with impressive features, but not an ideal battery life.

    The discounted lineup includes Galaxy smartwatches known for their vibrant AMOLED displays, accurate health and fitness tracking, ECG and heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and seamless integration with Samsung Galaxy smartphones. With Wear OS support and long-lasting battery performance across select models, these watches continue to appeal to both fitness-focused users and everyday smartwatch buyers.

    Whether you want to track workouts, monitor health metrics, or stay connected on the go, this Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch price drop could be one of the most value-driven opportunities available right now.

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic stands out for users who want a premium smartwatch with serious health insights. With its iconic rotating bezel, LTE connectivity, and clinically backed BP and ECG tracking, it feels designed for everyday wellness, not just fitness stats.

    The current massive 70% discount makes this flagship-grade watch far more accessible. Add advanced sleep coaching, fast charging with up to 40 hours of battery life, and deep Galaxy ecosystem integration, and this deal becomes hard to ignore for Android users.

    Specifications

    Display
    Super AMOLED with rotating bezel
    Connectivity :
    LTE + Bluetooth
    Health Tracking :
    BP, ECG, heart rate, sleep monitoring
    Battery Life :
    Up to 40 hours with fast charging
    Durability :
    IP68 water and dust resistance

    2. Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | Bluetooth | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm) is built for users who prefer a larger, more premium smartwatch with a timeless rotating bezel. Designed with sapphire crystal glass and an aluminium dial, it combines durability with advanced health tracking like BP and ECG monitoring.

    With up to 40 hours of battery life, fast charging, and seamless Galaxy ecosystem support, it delivers a reliable everyday experience. The current 54% discount makes this flagship smartwatch far better value for Android users seeking long-term usability.

    Specifications

    Display :
    Super AMOLED with rotating bezel
    Connectivity :
    Bluetooth
    Health Tracking :
    BP, ECG, heart rate, sleep coaching
    Battery Life :
    Up to 40 hours with fast charging
    Protection
    IP68 and 5ATM water resistance

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 brings a clear generational upgrade with its powerful 3nm processor, delivering faster performance and smarter battery efficiency in daily use. Backed by Galaxy AI, dual GPS, and an enhanced BioActive Sensor, it offers more accurate health insights including HR, SpO₂, BP, and ECG tracking.

    The bright Super AMOLED display with sapphire glass adds everyday durability. With a solid 53% discount, this latest-generation Galaxy Watch becomes a compelling, future-ready choice for serious smartwatch users.

    Specifications

    Processor :
    3nm chipset with Galaxy AI
    Display :
    1.47-inch Super AMOLED, sapphire glass
    Connectivity :
    Bluetooth + LTE, Dual GPS
    Health Tracking :
    HR, SpO₂, BP, ECG monitoring
    Durability :
    5ATM + IP68, Armour Aluminum body

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is perfect for users who demand extreme durability, long battery life, and advanced health intelligence in one premium smartwatch. Designed with aero-grade titanium and sapphire glass, it’s ready for outdoor adventures, deep water, and tough conditions.

    The powerful 3nm processor delivers up to 100 hours of battery life, while Galaxy AI adds deeper fitness insights. With a flat 50% discount, this is Samsung’s most capable smartwatch at its best value yet.

    Specifications

    Battery Life :
    Up to 100 hours
    Processor :
    3nm chipset with Galaxy AI
    Build :
    Titanium body with sapphire glass
    Durability :
    10ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H
    Health Tracking :
    BP, ECG, SpO₂, Energy Score, AGEs

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic pushes the iconic rotating bezel into a new generation with Wear OS 6, a brighter Super AMOLED display, and deeper heart-health intelligence. Backed by a 3nm processor, enhanced BioActive Sensor, and Galaxy AI, it offers more precise BP, ECG, and irregular heart rhythm tracking for everyday users and fitness enthusiasts alike.

    With 42% off, this premium LTE smartwatch becomes a strong option for those seeking future-ready health tech and long-term reliability.

    Specifications

    Display :
    Super AMOLED, up to 3000 nits brightness
    Processor :
    3nm chipset with Galaxy AI
    Connectivity :
    LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
    Health Tracking :
    BP, ECG, IHRN, Energy Score
    Storage
    64 GB internal memory

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) delivers a refined balance of performance, durability, and intelligent health tracking. Powered by a next-gen 3nm processor and an enhanced BioActive Sensor, it offers more accurate HR, SpO₂, BP, and ECG insights for daily wellness monitoring.

    The bright Super AMOLED display with sapphire glass ensures outdoor readability, while Dual GPS improves activity tracking. With a 25% price drop, this LTE-enabled smartwatch remains a solid choice for users upgrading to smarter, AI-driven fitness tech.

    Specifications

    Processor :
    3nm chipset with Galaxy AI
    Display :
    1.47-inch Super AMOLED, sapphire glass
    Connectivity :
    Bluetooth + LTE, Dual GPS
    Health Tracking :
    HR, SpO₂, BP, ECG
    Durability :
    5ATM water resistance, IP68 rating

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm) focuses strongly on next-gen heart health and everyday performance. Its slim, premium design pairs sapphire glass with Armor Aluminum, while the 3nm processor and enhanced BioActive Sensor deliver faster responses and more precise tracking.

    Features like BP, ECG, irregular heart rhythm, vascular load, and antioxidant index set it apart for health-focused users. With Wear OS 6 and Galaxy AI on the wrist, the 17% discount makes this advanced LTE smartwatch a smart long-term upgrade.

    Specifications

    Processor :
    3nm chipset with Galaxy AI
    Display :
    Super AMOLED, up to 3000 nits brightness
    Connectivity :
    LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual GPS
    Health Tracking :
    BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index
    Durability :
    5ATM water resistance, IP68 rating

    Features comparison of the best Samsung Galaxy Watches

    Samsung Galaxy Watch ModelsDisplayProcessorHealth Tracking
    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (43mm LTE)Super AMOLED, rotating bezelExynos chipset (Watch6 series)BP, ECG, heart rate, sleep tracking
    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm BT)Super AMOLED, rotating bezelExynos chipset (Watch6 series)BP, ECG, heart rate, sleep coaching
    Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (44mm BT+LTE)1.47" Super AMOLED, sapphire glass3nm processorHR, SpO₂, BP, ECG, Energy Score
    Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm LTE)Super AMOLED, sapphire glass3nm processorBP, ECG, SpO₂, AGEs, Energy Score
    Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (47mm LTE)Super AMOLED, up to 3000 nits3nm processorBP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load
    Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm LTE)Super AMOLED, up to 3000 nits3nm processorBP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, antioxidant index

    Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches
    Yes, Samsung Galaxy Watches work with most Android smartphones, especially Samsung Galaxy devices, for full feature access.
    Yes, they offer heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO₂ measurement, and advanced fitness tracking features.
    LTE variants allow calling, texting, and internet access without needing a connected smartphone.
    Most recent models run on Wear OS powered by Samsung, offering access to Google apps and services.
    Yes, they support multiple workout modes, GPS tracking, and detailed activity insights.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

