Fri, Jan 02, 2026
Planning to get fit this New Year, these smartwatches are my favourite picks

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Jan 02, 2026 02:36 pm IST

Smartwatches can make fitness goals more achievable with activity tracking, health insights and daily reminders that help build consistent habits over time.

Best overall

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Best fitness features

Google Pixel Watch 41mm Smartwatch with WiFi, GPS, BT and Heart Rate Monitor in Bulk Packaging (Silver Charcoal) View Details checkDetails

₹13,673

Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Classic look

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro 46mm Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45”AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life,150 Sports Modes(Infinite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Huawei Watch FIT 3, 1.82 AMOLED Display, Ultra-Slim Design, All-Round Fitness Management, Comprehensive Health Management, Durable Battery Life, Compatible with iOS & Android, (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Rugged watch

Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Affordable option

Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Charcoal View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Value for money

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.6cm, Black, Compatible with Android only) View Details checkDetails

₹13,790

Titan Celestor 1.43 AMOLED Smart Watch with Built-in GPS, Advanced Health Intelligence, AI Voice Assistant, Aluminium Case, 100+ Sports Modes, Water Resistance – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,995

Every New Year starts with good intentions, moving more, staying active and paying better attention to health. I have tried relying on motivation alone, but it fades quickly once daily routines take over. That’s where smartwatches quietly make a difference, nudging you to stay on track without feeling overwhelming.

Smartwatches that help turn fitness plans into routines.

From tracking steps and workouts to monitoring heart rate and sleep, a good smartwatch turns fitness resolutions into something measurable and manageable. This list focuses on smartwatches that support everyday fitness goals, making it easier to stay consistent well beyond the first few weeks of the year.

The Amazfit Active 2 offers up to 10 days of battery life on typical usage, extending to 21 hours with continuous GPS tracking for workouts and navigation. Its efficient power management supports Bluetooth calling, music playback, and always-on display without frequent charging. Magnetic fast charging restores full power in about 2 hours.

This premium smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass protection, 160+ sports modes, and BioTracker 6.0 sensors for heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep analysis. Built-in GPS with offline maps, Zepp AI assistant, and dual straps make it versatile for fitness enthusiasts and daily wearers seeking style and functionality in one device.

Specifications

Display
1.75" AMOLED, 390x450
Battery
Up to 10 days
Sensors
BioTracker 6.0 PPG
Sports Modes
160+
GPS
5-satellite dual-band

Reasons to buy

Exceptional battery life and bright display.

Comprehensive health and GPS tracking.

Reasons to avoid

No USB cable included.

App ecosystem could be smoother.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for premium features like AI coaching, long battery, and accurate fitness tracking at an affordable price point.

Google Pixel Watch 41mm provides up to 24 hours of battery life, extendable with power-saving modes for notifications, fitness tracking, and calls. Fast wireless charging reaches 50% in 30 minutes, ideal for on-the-go users.

Compact 41mm design with Gorilla Glass 5 and Wear OS offers seamless Google integration like Fitbit health metrics, Google Assistant, and safety features. LTE option enables independent calls and music. Advanced sensors track heart rate, sleep stages, ECG, and SpO2, paired with a vibrant AMOLED display for stylish, smart daily use.

Specifications

Display
1.2" AMOLED, 384x384
Battery
24 hours typical
OS
Wear OS 4
Sensors
Fitbit heart rate, SpO2
Size
41mm case

Reasons to buy

Deep Google ecosystem integration.

Accurate Fitbit health insights.

Reasons to avoid

Battery drains faster with always-on display.

Premium pricing.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for smooth Wear OS experience, precise health data, and stylish design perfect for Android users.

Huawei Watch FIT 4 delivers up to 10 days of battery life in standard mode or 7 days with an always-on display, supporting GPS workouts without quick depletion. TruSense charging adds efficiency for active lifestyles.

Ultra-slim 9.5mm design with 1.82-inch AMOLED screen and sapphire glass offers 150+ sports modes, advanced TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. HarmonyOS enables smooth app access, Bluetooth calls, and NFC payments. Water-resistant for swimming, it's perfect for fitness-focused users seeking lightweight, durable performance.

Specifications

Display
1.82" AMOLED, 480x408
Battery
Up to 10 days
OS
HarmonyOS
Sensors
TruSeen 5.5+
Sports
100+ modes

Reasons to buy

Slim, lightweight build.

Excellent multi-day battery.

Reasons to avoid

Limited app store access outside China.

No LTE option.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for fitness-focused tracking, vibrant display, and outstanding battery in a comfortable, water-resistant package.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro boasts up to 12 days battery life, with 30 hours GPS usage for extended adventures. Solar charging mode extends runtime further during outdoor activities.

Circular 1.45-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on support features 150+ sports modes, BioTracker 3.0 for 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep analysis. Alexa integration, Bluetooth calls, and 5-satellite GPS ensure connectivity. Premium aluminum alloy body offers elegance and durability for all-day wear.

Specifications

Display
1.45" AMOLED, 480x480
Battery
Up to 12 days
Sensors
BioTracker 3.0
Sports
150+ modes
GPS
Dual-band

Reasons to buy

Premium circular design.

Alexa voice assistant built-in.

Reasons to avoid

Occasional GPS lag.

Zepp app notifications can be delayed.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for elegant style, advanced health monitoring, and reliable multi-sport tracking with voice commands.

Huawei Watch FIT 3 provides 10 days battery in saver mode or 7 days typical use, with quick 10-minute charge for 2 days runtime. Efficient for daily tracking and workouts.

1.82-inch AMOLED display in a featherlight 9.9g bezel-less design supports 100+ sports modes, TruSeen 5.0+ for heart rate, SpO2, and sleep. HarmonyOS offers calls, music control, and app store. IP68 waterproofing suits swimming and showers, blending fashion with fitness seamlessly.

Specifications

Display
1.82" AMOLED, 480x408
Battery
Up to 10 days
Weight
26 grams
Sensors
TruSense
Water Resistance
5 ATM

Reasons to buy

Featherlight and comfortable.

Accurate wellness tracking.

Reasons to avoid

Smaller app ecosystem.

No third-party app store.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for slim comfort, bright AMOLED screen, and precise fitness data during all-day wear.

Noise Endeavour Pro lasts up to 7 days on moderate use, with GPS extending to 20 hours. Fast charging supports quick top-ups for busy schedules.

1.43-inch AMOLED dial offers 100+ sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis. Bluetooth calling, AOD, and NoiseFit app integration provide notifications and customisation. Metallic build with rotating crown enhances a premium feel for style-conscious fitness users.

Specifications

Display
1.46" AMOLED, 466x466
Battery
Up to 7 days
Sports
100+ modes
Sensors
SpO2, Heart Rate
Features
Bluetooth Calling

Reasons to buy

Affordable with AMOLED screen.

Good sports mode variety.

Reasons to avoid

App connectivity occasional glitches.

Average GPS accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for budget-friendly features like calling, health tracking, and bright display for active users.

Amazfit Bip 6 delivers 14 days battery life, ideal for minimal charging. Heavy use drops to 7 days with GPS and continuous monitoring.

1.96-inch TFT display with 150+ watch faces supports basic health tracking like heart rate, steps, and sleep. Lightweight design, Bluetooth calling, and Alexa integration make it budget-friendly for beginners seeking essential fitness and notifications.

Specifications

Display
1.96" TFT
Battery
Up to 14 days
Sports
120+ modes
GPS
Built-in
Weight
Lightweight

Reasons to buy

Outstanding battery endurance.

Budget GPS and Alexa support.

Reasons to avoid

TFT screen less vibrant than AMOLED.

Basic smart features.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for long-lasting battery, essential fitness tools, and affordability without compromises.

Amazfit Active 2 Square matches the round model's 10-day battery, with efficient AOD and GPS support. Dual straps enhance versatility.

Square 1.75-inch AMOLED with sapphire glass features identical BioTracker sensors, 160+ modes, and AI assistant. Premium leather and silicone options suit formal or sporty looks, delivering full smartwatch capabilities in a modern square form factor.

Specifications

Display
1.75" AMOLED Square
Battery
Up to 10 days
Straps
Dual (Leather + Silicone)
Sports
160+
GPS
Dual-band

Reasons to buy

Stylish square design with dual straps.

Bright, premium sapphire screen.

Reasons to avoid

Leather strap tight for larger wrists.

Higher price for square form.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for fashionable square aesthetics, AI smarts, and pro-level fitness in one package.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic offers 40 hours battery life, extendable with power modes. Wireless charging is convenient for daily use.

1.4-inch Super AMOLED with rotating bezel runs Wear OS, featuring BIA body composition, ECG, blood pressure, and sleep apnea detection. 40mm stainless steel case supports LTE, NFC payments, and 90+ workouts. Robust health ecosystem integration shines.

Specifications

Display
1.4" Super AMOLED
Battery
Up to 40 hours
OS
Wear OS with One UI
Sensors
ECG, BP, SpO2
Features
Rotating Bezel

Reasons to buy

Classic rotating bezel navigation.

Advanced Samsung health sensors.

Reasons to avoid

Battery shorter than competitors.

Best with Samsung phones.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for premium build, health certifications, and intuitive classic watch styling.

Titan Celestor provides 7 days battery life with AOD, suitable for moderate smart use. Quick charging minimizes downtime.

1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen offers heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and 100+ sports modes. WearOS compatibility brings Google apps, calls, and payments. Elegant stainless steel design with customizable faces appeals to Indian users seeking premium local brand reliability.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 466x466
Battery
Up to 7 days
OS
Wear OS
Material
Titanium
Features
GPS, Calling

Reasons to buy

Premium titanium construction.

Full Wear OS app support.

Reasons to avoid

Occasional software updates lag.

Moderate water resistance.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for sophisticated AMOLED elegance, Google integration, and balanced daily performance.

Reasons to consider when buying a smartwatch

  • Activity tracking: Steps, workouts and calories help build daily awareness.
  • Health monitoring: Heart rate and sleep tracking support better recovery and balance.
  • Motivation features: Reminders and progress streaks encourage consistency.
  • Comfort for daily wear: Lightweight designs suit workouts and all-day use.
  • Battery life: Longer battery life keeps fitness tracking uninterrupted.

Can a smartwatch really help with fitness resolutions?

Yes, smartwatches provide constant feedback on activity levels, making it easier to stay accountable. Seeing progress daily helps turn short-term motivation into long-term habits.

Do I need to work out every day to benefit from a smartwatch?

Not at all. Even light activities like walking and stretching are tracked, helping users stay active without intense workouts every day.

Are smartwatches suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. Many models offer simple interfaces and guided activity goals, making them ideal for those just starting their fitness journey.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

SmartwatchesDisplay Size/TypeBattery LifeSports Modes
Amazfit Active 21.75" AMOLED10 days160+
Google Pixel Watch 41mm1.2" AMOLED24 hours40+
Huawei Watch FIT 41.82" AMOLED10 days100+
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro1.45" AMOLED12 days150+
Huawei Watch FIT 31.82" AMOLED10 days100+
Noise Endeavour Pro1.46" AMOLED7 days100+
Amazfit Bip 61.96" TFT14 days120+
Amazfit Active 2 Square1.75" AMOLED10 days160+
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic1.4" Super AMOLED40 hours90+
Titan Celestor1.43" AMOLED7 days100+

  • Do smartwatches track different workout types?

    Yes, most support multiple workout modes like walking, running, cycling and yoga. This helps track varied fitness routines accurately.

  • Can smartwatches track sleep quality?

    Many models monitor sleep duration and stages. This helps users understand recovery and improve rest patterns.

  • Are smartwatches comfortable to wear all day?

    Most are designed for continuous wear with soft straps and lightweight builds. Comfort improves consistency in tracking.

  • Will a smartwatch work without my phone nearby?

    Basic activity tracking works independently. Syncing with a phone provides detailed reports and history.

  • How long does it take to see fitness progress with a smartwatch?

    Progress varies, but many users notice improved consistency within weeks. The key benefit is staying aware and motivated daily.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

