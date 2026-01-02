Planning to get fit this New Year, these smartwatches are my favourite picks

Every New Year starts with good intentions, moving more, staying active and paying better attention to health. I have tried relying on motivation alone, but it fades quickly once daily routines take over. That’s where smartwatches quietly make a difference, nudging you to stay on track without feeling overwhelming. Smartwatches that help turn fitness plans into routines.

From tracking steps and workouts to monitoring heart rate and sleep, a good smartwatch turns fitness resolutions into something measurable and manageable. This list focuses on smartwatches that support everyday fitness goals, making it easier to stay consistent well beyond the first few weeks of the year.

The Amazfit Active 2 offers up to 10 days of battery life on typical usage, extending to 21 hours with continuous GPS tracking for workouts and navigation. Its efficient power management supports Bluetooth calling, music playback, and always-on display without frequent charging. Magnetic fast charging restores full power in about 2 hours.

This premium smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass protection, 160+ sports modes, and BioTracker 6.0 sensors for heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep analysis. Built-in GPS with offline maps, Zepp AI assistant, and dual straps make it versatile for fitness enthusiasts and daily wearers seeking style and functionality in one device.

Specifications Display 1.75" AMOLED, 390x450 Battery Up to 10 days Sensors BioTracker 6.0 PPG Sports Modes 160+ GPS 5-satellite dual-band Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life and bright display. Comprehensive health and GPS tracking. Reasons to avoid No USB cable included. App ecosystem could be smoother.

Choose it for premium features like AI coaching, long battery, and accurate fitness tracking at an affordable price point.

Google Pixel Watch 41mm provides up to 24 hours of battery life, extendable with power-saving modes for notifications, fitness tracking, and calls. Fast wireless charging reaches 50% in 30 minutes, ideal for on-the-go users.

Compact 41mm design with Gorilla Glass 5 and Wear OS offers seamless Google integration like Fitbit health metrics, Google Assistant, and safety features. LTE option enables independent calls and music. Advanced sensors track heart rate, sleep stages, ECG, and SpO2, paired with a vibrant AMOLED display for stylish, smart daily use.

Specifications Display 1.2" AMOLED, 384x384 Battery 24 hours typical OS Wear OS 4 Sensors Fitbit heart rate, SpO2 Size 41mm case Reasons to buy Deep Google ecosystem integration. Accurate Fitbit health insights. Reasons to avoid Battery drains faster with always-on display. Premium pricing.

Choose it for smooth Wear OS experience, precise health data, and stylish design perfect for Android users.

Huawei Watch FIT 4 delivers up to 10 days of battery life in standard mode or 7 days with an always-on display, supporting GPS workouts without quick depletion. TruSense charging adds efficiency for active lifestyles.

Ultra-slim 9.5mm design with 1.82-inch AMOLED screen and sapphire glass offers 150+ sports modes, advanced TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. HarmonyOS enables smooth app access, Bluetooth calls, and NFC payments. Water-resistant for swimming, it's perfect for fitness-focused users seeking lightweight, durable performance.

Specifications Display 1.82" AMOLED, 480x408 Battery Up to 10 days OS HarmonyOS Sensors TruSeen 5.5+ Sports 100+ modes Reasons to buy Slim, lightweight build. Excellent multi-day battery. Reasons to avoid Limited app store access outside China. No LTE option.

Choose it for fitness-focused tracking, vibrant display, and outstanding battery in a comfortable, water-resistant package.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro boasts up to 12 days battery life, with 30 hours GPS usage for extended adventures. Solar charging mode extends runtime further during outdoor activities.

Circular 1.45-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on support features 150+ sports modes, BioTracker 3.0 for 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep analysis. Alexa integration, Bluetooth calls, and 5-satellite GPS ensure connectivity. Premium aluminum alloy body offers elegance and durability for all-day wear.

Specifications Display 1.45" AMOLED, 480x480 Battery Up to 12 days Sensors BioTracker 3.0 Sports 150+ modes GPS Dual-band Reasons to buy Premium circular design. Alexa voice assistant built-in. Reasons to avoid Occasional GPS lag. Zepp app notifications can be delayed.

Choose it for elegant style, advanced health monitoring, and reliable multi-sport tracking with voice commands.

Huawei Watch FIT 3 provides 10 days battery in saver mode or 7 days typical use, with quick 10-minute charge for 2 days runtime. Efficient for daily tracking and workouts.

1.82-inch AMOLED display in a featherlight 9.9g bezel-less design supports 100+ sports modes, TruSeen 5.0+ for heart rate, SpO2, and sleep. HarmonyOS offers calls, music control, and app store. IP68 waterproofing suits swimming and showers, blending fashion with fitness seamlessly.

Specifications Display 1.82" AMOLED, 480x408 Battery Up to 10 days Weight 26 grams Sensors TruSense Water Resistance 5 ATM Reasons to buy Featherlight and comfortable. Accurate wellness tracking. Reasons to avoid Smaller app ecosystem. No third-party app store.

Choose it for slim comfort, bright AMOLED screen, and precise fitness data during all-day wear.

Noise Endeavour Pro lasts up to 7 days on moderate use, with GPS extending to 20 hours. Fast charging supports quick top-ups for busy schedules.

1.43-inch AMOLED dial offers 100+ sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis. Bluetooth calling, AOD, and NoiseFit app integration provide notifications and customisation. Metallic build with rotating crown enhances a premium feel for style-conscious fitness users.

Specifications Display 1.46" AMOLED, 466x466 Battery Up to 7 days Sports 100+ modes Sensors SpO2, Heart Rate Features Bluetooth Calling Reasons to buy Affordable with AMOLED screen. Good sports mode variety. Reasons to avoid App connectivity occasional glitches. Average GPS accuracy.

Choose it for budget-friendly features like calling, health tracking, and bright display for active users.

Amazfit Bip 6 delivers 14 days battery life, ideal for minimal charging. Heavy use drops to 7 days with GPS and continuous monitoring.

1.96-inch TFT display with 150+ watch faces supports basic health tracking like heart rate, steps, and sleep. Lightweight design, Bluetooth calling, and Alexa integration make it budget-friendly for beginners seeking essential fitness and notifications.

Specifications Display 1.96" TFT Battery Up to 14 days Sports 120+ modes GPS Built-in Weight Lightweight Reasons to buy Outstanding battery endurance. Budget GPS and Alexa support. Reasons to avoid TFT screen less vibrant than AMOLED. Basic smart features.

Choose it for long-lasting battery, essential fitness tools, and affordability without compromises.

Amazfit Active 2 Square matches the round model's 10-day battery, with efficient AOD and GPS support. Dual straps enhance versatility.

Square 1.75-inch AMOLED with sapphire glass features identical BioTracker sensors, 160+ modes, and AI assistant. Premium leather and silicone options suit formal or sporty looks, delivering full smartwatch capabilities in a modern square form factor.

Specifications Display 1.75" AMOLED Square Battery Up to 10 days Straps Dual (Leather + Silicone) Sports 160+ GPS Dual-band Reasons to buy Stylish square design with dual straps. Bright, premium sapphire screen. Reasons to avoid Leather strap tight for larger wrists. Higher price for square form.

Choose it for fashionable square aesthetics, AI smarts, and pro-level fitness in one package.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic offers 40 hours battery life, extendable with power modes. Wireless charging is convenient for daily use.

1.4-inch Super AMOLED with rotating bezel runs Wear OS, featuring BIA body composition, ECG, blood pressure, and sleep apnea detection. 40mm stainless steel case supports LTE, NFC payments, and 90+ workouts. Robust health ecosystem integration shines.

Specifications Display 1.4" Super AMOLED Battery Up to 40 hours OS Wear OS with One UI Sensors ECG, BP, SpO2 Features Rotating Bezel Reasons to buy Classic rotating bezel navigation. Advanced Samsung health sensors. Reasons to avoid Battery shorter than competitors. Best with Samsung phones.

Choose it for premium build, health certifications, and intuitive classic watch styling.

Titan Celestor provides 7 days battery life with AOD, suitable for moderate smart use. Quick charging minimizes downtime.

1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen offers heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and 100+ sports modes. WearOS compatibility brings Google apps, calls, and payments. Elegant stainless steel design with customizable faces appeals to Indian users seeking premium local brand reliability.

Specifications Display 1.43" AMOLED, 466x466 Battery Up to 7 days OS Wear OS Material Titanium Features GPS, Calling Reasons to buy Premium titanium construction. Full Wear OS app support. Reasons to avoid Occasional software updates lag. Moderate water resistance.

Choose it for sophisticated AMOLED elegance, Google integration, and balanced daily performance.

Reasons to consider when buying a smartwatch

Activity tracking : Steps, workouts and calories help build daily awareness.

: Steps, workouts and calories help build daily awareness. Health monitoring : Heart rate and sleep tracking support better recovery and balance.

: Heart rate and sleep tracking support better recovery and balance. Motivation features : Reminders and progress streaks encourage consistency.

: Reminders and progress streaks encourage consistency. Comfort for daily wear : Lightweight designs suit workouts and all-day use.

: Lightweight designs suit workouts and all-day use. Battery life: Longer battery life keeps fitness tracking uninterrupted.

Can a smartwatch really help with fitness resolutions?

Yes, smartwatches provide constant feedback on activity levels, making it easier to stay accountable. Seeing progress daily helps turn short-term motivation into long-term habits.

Do I need to work out every day to benefit from a smartwatch?

Not at all. Even light activities like walking and stretching are tracked, helping users stay active without intense workouts every day.

Are smartwatches suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. Many models offer simple interfaces and guided activity goals, making them ideal for those just starting their fitness journey.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatches Display Size/Type Battery Life Sports Modes Amazfit Active 2 1.75" AMOLED 10 days 160+ Google Pixel Watch 41mm 1.2" AMOLED 24 hours 40+ Huawei Watch FIT 4 1.82" AMOLED 10 days 100+ Amazfit GTR 3 Pro 1.45" AMOLED 12 days 150+ Huawei Watch FIT 3 1.82" AMOLED 10 days 100+ Noise Endeavour Pro 1.46" AMOLED 7 days 100+ Amazfit Bip 6 1.96" TFT 14 days 120+ Amazfit Active 2 Square 1.75" AMOLED 10 days 160+ Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 1.4" Super AMOLED 40 hours 90+ Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED 7 days 100+

FAQs on Smartwatches Do smartwatches track different workout types? Yes, most support multiple workout modes like walking, running, cycling and yoga. This helps track varied fitness routines accurately.

Can smartwatches track sleep quality? Many models monitor sleep duration and stages. This helps users understand recovery and improve rest patterns.

Are smartwatches comfortable to wear all day? Most are designed for continuous wear with soft straps and lightweight builds. Comfort improves consistency in tracking.

Will a smartwatch work without my phone nearby? Basic activity tracking works independently. Syncing with a phone provides detailed reports and history.

How long does it take to see fitness progress with a smartwatch? Progress varies, but many users notice improved consistency within weeks. The key benefit is staying aware and motivated daily.

