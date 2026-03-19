40 pics show Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore and more celebs' 'unfiltered skin at Oscars 2026'
'Unfiltered' Oscar photos are gaining traction with social media users celebrating 'real beauty' of celebs of all ages – from Priyanka Chopra to Kylie Jenner.
In an era of high-definition perfection and AI-enhanced beauty, a series of reported raw, unedited images from the 2026 Oscars is proving that the most captivating thing on the red carpet isn't a designer gown — it’s reality. On March 18, photographer Caroline Ross took to her Instagram account, Van City Caroline, to share a 40-photo deep dive into the 'unfiltered skin' of Hollywood’s elite. Also read | Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway to Gwyneth Paltrow and Priyanka Chopra: Oscar 2026 sparkles with majestic diamond jewellery
From Priyanka Chopra and Demi Moore to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, her two Instagram posts stripped away the digital airbrushing that typically defines celebrity portraiture. The result? An Oscars 2026 moment that has fans exhaling in collective relief. In a world where AI can generate a 'perfect' face in seconds, the sight of real human faces, with all their beautiful imperfections, caught fans' attention.
Real faces, real impact
For decades, the 'Oscars glow' has been synonymous with poreless, texture-free skin. However, Caroline’s high-resolution close-ups reveal the human details often lost in post-production: fine lines, natural skin texture, and genuine smiles.
The collection features an extensive list of A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Rodrigo, Rose Byrne, Priyanka Chopra, Queen Latifah, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Demi Moore, Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, Ginnifer Goodwin, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Anne Hathaway, Zoe Saldana, Alicia Silverstone, and Kendall Jenner, among others.
By showcasing these celebrities without the safety net of Photoshop, the images highlight a growing cultural shift – social media users aren't just 'tolerating' these raw images; they are celebrating them as a necessary antidote to the uncanny valley of over-edited content.
The filter fatigue of 2026
Psychologists have long warned about the internalised beauty standards created by constant exposure to edited imagery. A 2025 study published in PubMed Central highlighted that frequent filter use is directly correlated with lower body satisfaction.
By seeing a Demi Moore or an Anne Hathaway with visible pores and natural expression lines, the 'unattainable ideal' is dismantled. It reminds the public that beauty and ageing are not flaws to be 'fixed' by a beauty app, but parts of a lived experience. "Can we do more of this!!!! Sharing unfiltered, real pictures. Love this," wrote one Instagram user, echoing the sentiments of hundreds.
‘Where are the unfiltered pictures of the men?’
The reaction to Caroline’s posts has been overwhelmingly positive, though it has also sparked deeper conversations. While many praised the 'natural teeth and smiles' of the celebs, some pointed out a lingering double standard in how we view ageing and 'perfection'.
One comment asked a poignant question: "They are all beautiful, but why are we only looking at the women? Where are the unfiltered pictures of the men?" This critique suggests that while we are making strides toward embracing 'real' female beauty, the red carpet still leans heavily toward women.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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